Social media users piled on President Biden’s remarks Monday that he has been "quietly working" to get Israel out of Gaza in response to pro-Palestinian protesters.

While speaking at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, Biden was interrupted by several demonstrators who chanted "cease-fire now!" in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. As the protesters were escorted out, the president insisted he has been working to reduce Israel’s presence in Gaza.

"I understand their passion," Biden said. "And I've been quietly working, I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza using all that I can to do that. I understand the passion."

Biden’s comments were seen by critics as a capitulation to extremists and a betrayal to Israel to gain more voters. He has been hit with strong criticism from within his own administration and party over being insufficiently tough on Israel over its war with Hamas.

"Lib Jews tell me that yes they're disappointed in many Dems but Biden is ‘good’ on Israel. Take a good look and then face reality: ‘I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza. And using all that I can to do so,’" columnist Karol Markowicz exclaimed.

TV news producer Jake Novak remarked, "Biden also repeated the blood libel last month that Israel is ‘indiscriminately bombing Gaza.’ The IDF is losing good people every day because it is literally sacrificing its troops to NOT indiscriminately attack. But this is what the guy who’s ‘good on Israel’ says?"

Conservative writer Melissa Braunstein noted, "The pro-Hamas extremists Biden should have spent significant time on in his speech on extremism — but almost certainly planned to omit — interrupted said speech."

"Joe Biden said he has Israel's back. But it's not true," California Rep. Darrell Issa wrote.

Radio host Mark Davis commented, "#Biden, cowed into submission (and a moment of actual honesty) by pro-Palestinian hooligans in SC, admits that he is undercutting and sabotaging the war effort of our ally #Israel."

"Early, empty words. Which became obvious as the open Jew-hatred grew on a daily basis. And still grows…and all under Biden’s watch," radio host Tony Katz wrote.

"We all know that a ‘ceasefire’ is another way to simply provide a lifeline to Hamas leaders, who are working to maintain their grip of power in Gaza. It would also allow Hamas to re-arm and reorganize, while increasing international pressure on Israel to completely shelf its offensive. The terror group has vowed to endlessly continue to carry out attacks like the massacre that occurred on October 7th," Rabbi Shmuel Reichman said.

He continued, "And even though Israel knows that it needs to destroy Hamas, they are still tirelessly making accommodations to ensure that Palestinian civilians have time to evacuate, and that humanitarian aid can enter the Strip. So again, Biden’s response here is the real story… and troubling indeed."

In a letter shared on Medium, 17 current Biden for President staffers called for him to advocate for an immediate cease-fire in the war, started by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas' surprise attack that killed 1,200 and took hundreds of hostages.

"As your staff, we believe it is both a moral and electoral imperative for you to publicly call for a cessation of violence," the staffers wrote in the letter.

