Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, announced he is not running for re-election to the House of Representatives this year.

"In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was Ready to Serve Again. As a former Marine Officer, I approached the job with purpose. After three terms, I've made the decision to not file for re-election," Greg Pence said on Tuesday morning.

"For the remainder of my term this year, our team will continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services. To the voters in Indiana's 6th District - it is a privilege and honor to represent you in our Nation's capital."

HUNTER BIDEN, MAYORKAS, FAUCI: HOUSE LAWMAKERS RETURN FROM HOLIDAYS FOR A HIGH-PROFILE WEEK

Greg Pence is the latest lawmaker to announce he is leaving Congress, joining more than a dozen House Republicans who have said they are not seeking another term at the end of 2024.

It comes against the backdrop of a tumultuous 118th Congress, which saw several historic firsts, including the House toppling its own speaker for the first time. With just a razor-thin majority, the House GOP Conference has been fraught with division over both social and fiscal issues.

HOUSE, SENATE RELEASE BIPARTISAN AGREEMENT ON GOVERNMENT FUNDING AS SHUTDOWN DEADLINES LOOM

The 2024 election cycle is expected to see many of those same tensions flare up, particularly with former President Trump expected to win the GOP presidential nomination.

Greg Pence represents Indiana's 6th Congressional District, which was held by his brother, the former vice president, for roughly a decade until 2013.

WHERE NO CONGRESS HAS GONE BEFORE: FACING GALACTIC-SCALE FISCAL CLIFF AND BORDER SECURITY THREATS

The former vice president's relationship with Trump ruptured in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump criticized Mike Pence for not rejecting the 2020 electoral college results, prompting the former president's supporters to turn on him. Rioters who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 were heard calling for Mike Pence to be hanged.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mike Pence, who challenged Trump for the 2024 nomination but dropped out in late October, has maintained that he did the right thing in certifying the election results and accused the former president of endangering his family.