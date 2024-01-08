Jeffrey Epstein files: Photos of young girls on private island emerge in latest doc dump

The fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein files dropped on Monday, revealing photos of young girls on the deceased billionaire's private island.

Court documents also say girls brought to the island were provided with Victoria's Secret outfits when they arrived. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime partner, was also revealed to have the nickname "Mamma Bear" among the girls.

The photos were part of a filing about Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome, who was not part of the proceedings but laid out the inner workings of Epstein's "massage network" and testified that the victims referred to Maxwell as "Mamma bear." Giuffre's lawyers said the photos "unequivocally" establish Maxwell's presence on Epstein's island during a time where she testified under oath she was "hardly around."

Monday's release included roughly 200 documents.

