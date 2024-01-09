Tune into Fox News to watch GOP hopeful Ron DeSantis in an exclusive town hall

Republican candidate Ron DeSantis will sit down with Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum this evening for one hour.

The town hall event will begin at 6 p.m. ET and be aired live from Des Moines, Iowa ahead of the caucuses less than one week away.

Earlier Tuesday, the Florida governor gave his annual State of the State address in Tallahassee before jumping back on the campaign trail and making his way to Iowa. DeSantis has been governor of Florida since 2019.

The exclusive Fox News event tonight is the second of three town halls hosted by Fox News this week.

On Monday, Baier and MacCallum hosted a town hall with GOP hopeful Nikki Haley in front of a live audience. The co-moderators and town hall attendees asked Haley about her stance on issues including abortion, term limits, the war between Russia and Ukraine, GOP rivals like former President Trump and DeSantis, and other topics.

During the town hall, Haley pushed back on the recent Hillary Clinton jab from DeSantis' campaign, saying "DeSantis is desperate."

"He's lying because he's losing."

A Quinnipiac University public opinion survey from December showed Haley and DeSantis are tied for a distant second place behind GOP frontrunner Trump.