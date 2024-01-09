Tune into Fox News to watch GOP hopeful Ron DeSantis in an exclusive town hall
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will address viewers and a live audience in an exclusive town hall event hosted by Fox News' Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier
incoming update…
Republican candidate Ron DeSantis will sit down with Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum this evening for one hour.
The town hall event will begin at 6 p.m. ET and be aired live from Des Moines, Iowa ahead of the caucuses less than one week away.
Earlier Tuesday, the Florida governor gave his annual State of the State address in Tallahassee before jumping back on the campaign trail and making his way to Iowa. DeSantis has been governor of Florida since 2019.
The exclusive Fox News event tonight is the second of three town halls hosted by Fox News this week.
On Monday, Baier and MacCallum hosted a town hall with GOP hopeful Nikki Haley in front of a live audience. The co-moderators and town hall attendees asked Haley about her stance on issues including abortion, term limits, the war between Russia and Ukraine, GOP rivals like former President Trump and DeSantis, and other topics.
During the town hall, Haley pushed back on the recent Hillary Clinton jab from DeSantis' campaign, saying "DeSantis is desperate."
"He's lying because he's losing."
A Quinnipiac University public opinion survey from December showed Haley and DeSantis are tied for a distant second place behind GOP frontrunner Trump.
GOP Congressman Chip Roy, a surrogate for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the 2024 presidential campaign trail, spoke to Fox News Digital about a week out from the Iowa caucus and said DeSantis is surging at the right time and is on track to outperform expectations next week.
"There's a massive surge going on for governor DeSantis," Roy explained. "It really is interesting and people are engaging in and focusing, not just listening to the noise and not just listening to the polls."
Former President Trump holds a roughly 30-point lead on DeSantis in Iowa, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, but Roy told Fox News Digital the enthusiasm he has seen on the ground suggests the caucus will be closer than people think and that polls aren’t the same thing as showing up next Monday to actually caucus.
Tensions between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley have escalated as both battle to be the primary alternative to former President Trump.
In an exclusive interview with NBC news on Thursday, DeSantis called Nikki Haley a "phony" and asserted that she "just didn’t get Iowa."
"I'm just thinking to myself, she's phony, you know, she doesn't have a core set of convictions," DeSantis said. "She's coming in here, she's trying to be relatable but just doesn't get Iowa. I think that's becoming more and more apparent."
"I'm the only one that has a chance to beat Trump and win the general election," he continued. "Nikki Haley can't get conservative voters. She's playing for voters who are not even core Republicans."
On Saturday, DeSantis told Fox News' Neil Cavuto of Haley's suggestion that she would consider teaming up with him, "I am not going to accept that under any circumstances."
He added, "I'm running for president because I think we need somebody that can win and get the job done. I would much rather do my final two years as governor than be vice president. I don't think it's a position that offers much. I want to make an impact."
The Iowa caucus is set to be held on Monday, January 15
Fox News' Gabriele Regalbuto contributed to this report.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touched on a variety of issues during a recent CNN town hall in Iowa, criticizing former President Trump for failing to follow through on 2016 promises and hitting President Biden's record.
DeSantis took aim at Trump and told the crowd that Republicans "crashed and burned" in 2022.
"Donald Trump's handpicked candidates lost because the Democrats have a playbook that they can run," DeSantis said. "You don't want it to be a referendum on Trump and the past. You want it to be a referendum on Biden's failures, on our positive vision for this country. I offer that."
DeSantis criticized Trump for running on the same platform he ran on in 2016, without accomplishing his goals as president.
"When I tell you I'm going to do something, you can take it to the bank," DeSantis said. "I'm going to do it."
DeSantis spoke about the illegal immigration crisis and specifically how fentanyl is pouring across the border and killing Americans.
"How many fentanyl deaths are enough, are we just supposed to sit here and let this happen?" DeSantis said. "I think a president not only has a right, I think you have a responsibility to fight back against these people."
Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered his annual State of the State address on Tuesday just hours before his Fox News town hall in Iowa and touched on a variety of issues including criticism of President Joe Biden.
“In this time for choosing, the state of Florida has chosen well,” DeSantis said.”We have chosen facts over fear. We have chosen education over indoctrination. We have chosen law and order over rioting and disorder. We have chosen fiscal responsibility over debt and profligacy. Our choices have produced results that are second to none in this country.”
“We have earned rankings of number one for education, number one for education, freedom, number one for parental involvement in education,” DeSantis said. “Number one for talent development. Number One for public higher education. Number one for domestic in-migration. For the third consecutive year. Number one in new business formations. Number one in GDP growth amongst large states. And better than almost all countries throughout the world. We are number one for entrepreneurship, and we have set the standard for limited government. Florida has the fewest state employees per capita and the lowest state government costs per capita in the entire United States. Our crime rate is at a 50 year low and we have the lowest unemployment rate of all large states.”
"The state of our state is strong," DeSantis said. "Let's keep doing what works. Let's continue to make Florida the envy of the nation."
During the speech, DeSantis hit the Biden administration on illegal immigration and pointed out invited guests in the crowd who were victimized by crime committed by people in the country illegally.
“Still, with all our successful efforts to provide law and order, the impacts of the Biden administration’s open border policies have made their way to Florida,” DeSantis said.
“Here today is Bryan Ramos, who was the victim of a hit and run that tragically also took the life of his friend Nico Bagalihog at the age of 28. The driver who ran over Bryan and Nico was an illegal alien, and when the suspect was arrested by FHP, they found he had been previously deported three times and had no right to be in this country,” DeSantis said.
“Also here today is Paula Fredrick, the mother of Amy Fredrick who was killed by fentanyl at just 25 years old. Fentanyl that undoubtedly was trafficked across our porous Southern Border.”
DeSantis continued, “We refuse to sit idly by while Biden’s Border Crisis ruins lives across the nation. Since President Biden won’t stop the flow of illegal immigrants and dangerous drugs across the border, Florida has been forced to pick up the slack. We’ve now sent over 100 Florida State Troopers and dozens of FWC officers to help Texas with border operations, banned sanctuary cities, and instituted policies to deter illegal immigration into our state.”
“The Biden Border Crisis has made every state a border state – and Florida is fighting back!”
