Fox News Politics: Harris and the Hurricanes

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-Mayorkas refuses to answer questions on Afghan terror plot…

-Dems fret Harris momentum has stalled…

-GOP sees opportunity as Dems struggle with working class voters…

Fighting in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bashed Vice President Kamala Harris for attempting to insert herself into the response to hurricanes Helene and Milton on Thursday.

DeSantis and Harris have clashed in recent days after the governor declined to take a call from Harris regarding the hurricane response. He said Thursday that Harris has "no role" in the process and added that she had never attempted to call him during previous storms in Florida.

"I am working with the president of the United States. I'm working with the director of FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency]. We've been doing this now nonstop for over two weeks," DeSantis said Thursday.

"Although I've worked well with the president, she has never called Florida. She has never offered any support," he said of Harris. "I don't have time for those games. I don't care about her campaign. Obviously, I'm not a supporter of hers, but she's not, she has no role in this process. And so I'm working with the people I need to be working with." …Read more

White House

BRIEFING BATTLE: Mayorkas refuses to answer questions on Afghan terror plot …Read more

BACK TO CRIMEA: Biden blames Obama for Ukraine war: report …Read more

'GLITCH': Harris' past comes back to haunt her after crime victim from her policy blasts resurfaced speech …Read more

MORE NEEDED: FEMA has enough resources to address hurricanes but 'will need additional funds,' Mayorkas says …Read more

POLITICAL STORM: Mayorkas rips 'pernicious' misinformation over FEMA relief …Read more

'OUT OF MONEY': Lack of Secret Service funds, delayed payments to Homeland Security teams revealed …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘KILL AND BURY': Defund police Dem's past comes back to haunt him in resurfaced police report …Read more

Tales from the Trail

'SCARED TO DEATH': Dems fret Harris' momentum has waned, urge campaign to be more aggressive …Read more

TESTER TESTED: GOP upset in Montana race could flip the Senate …Read more

LABOR'S LOVE LOST?: As Harris struggles with working class voters, GOP sees opportunity …Read more

UNEXPECTED OPPOSITION: Battleground Dem warns traditional voting bloc being 'split' in 2024 …Read more

NEIGHBORLY ADVICE: For Wisconsin Dems, a 2024 win in the battleground state is years in the making …Read more

'BIDENVASION': Kari Lake, Ruben Gallego spar over illegal immigration in AZ Senate debate …Read more

'FOLLOW THE STUDENT': Trump calls for federal education dollars to 'follow the student,' in push for universal school choice …Read more

DECIDING FACTOR?: Trump holds lead over Harris in battleground states on this issue …Read more

'CRICKETS': Walz silent on support for eliminating Electoral College after Harris camp says it does not back proposal …Read more

WHO'S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance have done significantly more interviews than Harris-Walz …Read more

Across America

‘INHUMANE AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL’: Death row inmates would be able to introduce newly discovered evidence in proposed bill …Read more

SHOCKING DEATH TOLL: More Russian casualties in Ukraine war than all conflicts combined since WWII: US …Read more

BATTLE CONTINUES: DACA saga drags on …Read more

DEVOUT CATHOLIC: Ethel Kennedy, RFK's widow, dead at 96 …Read more

'LET HER SUFFER AND DIE': Hospital that delayed Georgia woman's emergency D&C blamed for death: lawyer …Read more