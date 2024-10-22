Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics: Georgia on Trump's mind

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated

Welcome to the Fox News’ Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

Here's what's happening…

- New Fox News Power Rankings: Voter outreach, ballot efficiency and a little housekeeping

- FBI investigating classified docs leak of US intel on Israel's planned attack against Iran

- Legal experts question Harris' backing from donors with government ties

Peachy Poll for Former POTUS

Former President Trump holds a slight lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the key swing state of Georgia, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia, found Trump at 47% support in the state, compared to Harris' 43%. A sizable 8% of respondents said they remain undecided, however.

The Georgia poll surveyed 1,000 of the state's likely voters from Oct. 7-16. The poll advertises a margin of error of 3.1%…Read more

hand holding Georgia vote sticker

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 12: A voter holds up her sticker after casting her ballot for the Primary election on March 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden (D) and Former president Donald Trump (R) are the front runners. (Megan Varner/ Washington Post)

White House

'UNMISTAKABLE MESSAGE'
Harris' political career full of snubs and swipes at Catholic faithful, critics charge… Read more

'THE FACTS': Harris touts growing up in middle class while pushing mandate most 'won't be able to afford': economist…Read more

'I'VE NOT SEEN THAT': KJP denies that Kamala Harris has had difficulty distinguishing herself from Biden: …Read more

Capitol Hill

OLD SCHOOL: Anonymous GOP senator concerned about Grassley, 91, reclaiming key judiciary committee chair…Read more

BATTLE BREWING: GOP NY congressman accuses Dem of refusing to let him cosponsor contraception bill for political reasons…Read more

Marc Molinaro at US Capitol

UNITED STATES - MARCH 6: Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference with members of the House Republican Conference in Cannon Building on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, ahead of Thursday's State of the Union address.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Tales from the Trail

'INDEPENDENT THINKERS': Swing state GOP chair reveals voter enthusiasm for Trump is something 'we've never seen before'…Read more

FLYING HIGH: : Left-wing climate groups silent after Harris campaign drops millions on private jet flights since July…Read more

VOTING UNDERWAY: Millions of voters have already cast ballots for Nov. 5 election…Read more

EFFICIENT MARKET: What are election betting odds? Expert explains why Trump is the current favorite…Read more

ABSENTEE IMPACT: Jewish American group urges US citizens in Israel to vote as absentee ballots can impact swing states…Read more

US embassy sign in Hebrew

An Israeli flag is displayed in front of a building near a road sign for the US embassy in Jerusalem on September 27, 2023. The United States said on September 27 it would start letting Israelis visit without visas, after what it said were successful efforts by its ally to address concerns it discriminates against Arab Americans, an assessment contested by some lawmakers.  (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Across America

OFF SIDES: Former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft  — who says he's 'a conservative' — plans to vote for Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown…Read more

'LEFT BEHIND': 'Left behind': Vulnerable Dem incumbent in key swing state slammed for putting 'knife in back' of workers…Read more

WEED ON THE BALLOT: Votes for Arkansas ballot measure on medical marijuana will not be counted, court rules…Read more

Marijuana plant

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple-effects across the country. The DEA’s proposal still must be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MUM'S THE WORD: Harris senior spokesman silent on whether he still thinks Liz Cheney is 'crazy,' a 'warlord'…Read more

VOTING: Hawaii, Utah, Missouri, Wisconsin kick off in-person early voting…Read more

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics