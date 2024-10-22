Trump leads Harris in Georgia 2 weeks from Election Day, poll finds

Former President Donald Trump holds a slight lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the key swing state of Georgia, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia, found Trump at 47% support in the state, compared to Harris' 43%. A sizable 8% of respondents said they remain undecided, however.

The Georgia poll surveyed 1,000 of the state's likely voters from Oct. 7-16. The poll advertises a margin of error of 3.1%.

The poll further found that 60% of respondents say the country is on the wrong track, and their top issues were inflation/cost of living (19%), the economy/jobs (17%), preserving democracy (17%), immigration (14%) and abortion (8%).

GEORGIA SHATTERS EARLY VOTING RECORDS AS CAMPAIGNS ENTER HOME STRETCH IN BATTLEGROUND STATE

The poll comes as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is facing pressure to release the results of a voter roll audit he announced this summer.

HARRIS INVOKES JIMMY CARTER IN BID TO GET SUPPORTERS TO VOTE EARLY

"Millions of illegal immigrants have flooded our country since 2021, and it’s well-documented that thousands of them have successfully registered to vote in multiple states. But even with early voting now underway, Georgia voters are still waiting for confirmation that non-citizens are not casting ballots in our elections," former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who now serves as the chairwoman for the group behind the effort, Greater Georgia, said in a release obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital.

The comments come more than three months after Raffensperger announced the state was conducting a "SAVE audit" of noncitizens who may have registered to vote , which he called a "vital step in maintaining election security and integrity in Georgia."

"We are double-checking to make sure that if any non-citizens attempt to register to vote, they will not be able to vote unless they prove that they are U.S. citizens," Raffensberger said in a release at the time, which also warned of prison sentences of up to 10 years and fines of up to $100,000 for noncitizens who register to vote in the state.

Raffensperger told NewsNation just a few weeks later that the audit was complete, boasting that he could promise residents of the state that "only American citizens are voting."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the Georgia Secretary of State's office said that Raffensperger will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce the results of the audit.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.