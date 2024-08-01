Fox News Politics: Free at Last

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-Harris hit with blistering series of new ads…

-Trump to sit down with FBI after assassination attempt…

-How has the Supreme Court actually been ruling…

Finally, Home Again

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is free.

Gershkovich and Marine veteran Paul Whelan are back on U.S. soil after a massive swap of political prisoners involving the U.S. and Russia, a senior administration official confirmed to Fox News on Thursday morning. Alsu Kurmasheva, another U.S. citizen, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, a green card holder, were also freed.



Gershkovich, 32, was arrested on March 29, 2023, while reporting on a trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg and accused of espionage, while working for The Wall Street Journal. The Biden administration declared him "wrongfully detained" and The Wall Street Journal and U.S. government both emphatically denied the charges, calling them absurd on their face.

Whelan had languished in Russian custody for years. A well-placed source told Fox News that Turkish intelligence officials played a key role in mediating the prisoner swap …Read more

White House

FAREWELL TOUR: Biden admin eyes parade of foreign visits for president's final months in office …Read more

MAKING HISTORY: Harris led charge to help man become country’s first undocumented lawyer …Read more

KAMALA'S TRAVELS: Questions mount over whether Harris can take on Putin, Xi …Read more

Capitol Hill

'DANGEROUS MESSAGE': Top Republican raises concerns over trading Americans for 'actual Russian criminals' …Read more

'LOOKING FOR A SCAPEGOAT': Senators say Secret Service trying blame game after Trump rally shooting …Read more

PRIMARY BATTLE: House conservative who has twice moved to impeach Vice President Harris faces competitive GOP primary …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'NOT SURPRISING': Vance slams plea deal for 9/11 terrorists during Arizona rally …Read more

'MORAL CATASTROPHE': Harris hit with blistering ad targeting crucial voting blocs in key swing state …Read more

'HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT': Ben Carson praises Trump for NABJ appearance …Read more

'FINALLY!': Trump thanks Catholic org for multi-million campaign against Harris …Read more

FORGET RACE: Republicans wary of using DEI against Harris as Trump jokes about her being 'Indian or Black' …Read more

Across America

SCOTUS BREAKDOWN: How have the justices really been siding? …Read more

WITNESS STATEMENT: Trump to sit down for FBI interview after failed assassination plot …Read more

'UNAFRAID': Trump assassination attempt victim 'sad' with state of 'political division' in US …Read more

THE 10,000: Glenn Youngkin promised 10,000 new startups and 400K new jobs upon his 2021 win …Read more

AMERICANS 'DESERVE ANSWERS': Trump assassination attempt puts Secret Service funding in question …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.