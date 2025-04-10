ICE reveals sanctuary jurisdictions that have released the most criminal aliens

New U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency records show that more than 25,000 of the agency’s detainer requests were declined by sanctuary jurisdictions throughout the country over the last few years, resulting in the release of dozens of illegal immigrants convicted of homicide.

A total of 72 criminal aliens with homicide convictions or charges were released from U.S. jails despite having ICE detainers between Oct. 1, 2022, and Feb. 6, 2025, according to ICE data provided to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), which tracks the immigration laws of states and local municipalities.

Seventeen of those releases came from just three detention centers: the Illinois River Corrections Center and Santa Clara County jails, which released six, and the Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois, which released five.

The data comes as debate over "sanctuary" jurisdictions, those that limit or ban local cooperation with federal immigration authorities, has intensified as President Donald Trump has doubled down on his campaign promise of mass deportations.

Trump has hinted at federal action against the jurisdictions in recent weeks, including a Truth Social post Thursday in which the president threatened to withhold federal funding.

"No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims," Trump wrote in the post. "They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!"

Meanwhile, the ICE data provided insight into which jurisdictions were the least compliant with the agency’s detainer requests. Those numbers show that more than half (52%) of the declined detainer requests were from jails in California, which is considered a sanctuary state by CIS.

Other states with a large share of declined detainers were Illinois, Virginia, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Illinois, Massachusetts and Connecticut are all sanctuary states, according to CIS, while Virginia does not have a statewide sanctuary policy but is home to dozens of jurisdictions with their own such policies.

"It’s shocking that over half of the declined detainers were refused by jails and prisons in California," Alfonso Aguilar, the director of Hispanic engagement at the American Principles Project, told Fox News Digital. "Gov. [Gavin] Newsom and mayors in the state have a lot of explaining to do to their constituents."

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

The main jail in Santa Clara County was responsible for the highest number of declined detainers, the ICE data showed, with nearly 3,000 criminal aliens being released during the 2022-2025 period.

Cook County Jail in Illinois and Fairfax County Adult Detention Center in Virginia were also responsible for a large share of released criminal aliens, with both declining more than 1,000 ICE detainers during the same period.

"What’s happening in these jurisdictions is unconscionable," Aguilar said. "Their leaders evidently don’t believe that illegal immigrants that have been charged or convicted with crimes should be removed from their communities. And by ignoring ICE detainers and releasing them into the community, they’re putting in danger the lives and property of their citizens."