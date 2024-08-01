Ben Carson praises Trump for appearance at 'hostile' Black journalists conference

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson praised former President Trump for appearing before a "hostile" National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago.

"I commend my friend @realdonaldtrump for going into a hostile environment at @NABJ today and answering tough questions," Carson said in a post on X Wednesday.

Carson’s comments came shortly Trump's appearance at the event, where he clashed with ABC News reporter Rachel Scott over what he called a "nasty question."

"A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today. You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true. You have told four congresswomen of color who were American citizens to go back to where they came from. You have used words like ‘animal’ and ‘rabbit’ to describe Black attorneys. You've attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser, saying the questions that they asked are 'stupid and racist,'" Scott said during a Q&A panel that included Semafor reporter Kadia Goba and Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner.

"You've had dinner with a White supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So, my question, sir, now that you were asking Black supporters to vote for you," she continued. "Why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?"

The line of questioning did not sit well with Trump, who fired back that he had never "been asked a question in such a horrible manner."

"You don’t even say ‘hello, how are you.’ Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network. I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country; I’ve done so much for the Black population of this country," Trump said.

The former president also caused controversy when asked if he believed Vice President Kamala Harris is only on the ticket because she is a black woman, with Trump claiming that the presumptive Democratic nominee chose to "turn Black" a few years ago.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage," Trump said. "I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

While Trump sparred with journalists at the event, Harris was notably absent, with the NABJ saying in a statement that it had difficulty coordinating her appearance with the vice president’s schedule.

"We were advised by her campaign at the time that her schedule could not accommodate this request. The last update we were provided (earlier this week) was that Harris would not be available in person or virtually during our Convention," NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement. "We are in talks about virtual options in the future and are still working to reach an agreement."

Carson also noted that Harris did not appear at the event, accusing the NABJ of doing "her bidding for her."

"What time does VP Harris get to Chicago? That’s right, she didn’t show up because most of the ‘journalists’ in that room already do her bidding for her," Carson said.

The NABJ did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.