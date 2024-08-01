Biden admin eyes parade of foreign visits for president's final months in office

President Biden's administration is in the process of planning possible foreign travel for the president's final months in office, with an eye to his biggest foreign policy focus areas, Fox News has learned.

Much of Biden’s presidency has focused on helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression, strengthening the NATO alliance, and pursuing peace in the Middle East.

Sources familiar with the planning say Biden’s team is assessing the potential for travel to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The sources stress that plans are subject to change and there are a considerable number of moving parts.

Biden himself pledged earlier this year that he would travel to Africa "in February after I'm re-elected." Several White House officials are interested in ensuring that trip takes place before he leaves office.

Biden is also expected to attend the G20 summit in Brazil, which takes place from November 18 to 20. The White House may expand that trip to include the APEC summit in Peru, which runs from November 10 to 16.

The plans come as the nation's attention has largely shifted away from Biden now that he has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Harris.

The Democratic Party began its virtual roll call to formally nominate Harris on Thursday. Unlike the Republicans, who held their roll call in person during their convention in Milwaukee last month, the DNC is using a virtual roll call, which will conclude on Monday, two weeks ahead of the Aug. 19 start of the party's convention at the United Center in Chicago.

The DNC decided to hold a virtual roll call – which is similar to the one they held four years ago to nominate Biden amid the coronavirus pandemic – in order to formally have a nominee topping their ticket ahead of an August 7 ballot access deadline in Ohio, they say.

Harris' campaign has indicated that she will announce her running mate in just days. Officials say she will appear with her running mate at a rally in Philadelphia next week.