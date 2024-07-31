Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Harris hit with blistering ad targeting Catholic, Hispanic voters on key issue in crucial swing state

The ad will run in the key swing state of Arizona

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
CNN commentator: Why is Kamala Harris working so hard to erase evidence she was border czar? Video

CNN commentator: Why is Kamala Harris working so hard to erase evidence she was border czar?

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings says he hopes Republicans run all their campaign ads on immigration.

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative Catholic nonprofit advocacy group is launching an ad campaign highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris’ immigration record that it says will be targeting 300,000 Catholic and Hispanic voters in the key swing state of Arizona.

"Raped, strangled to death," the ad says in text overlayed onto photos of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant in Pasadena, Texas, last year.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, the alleged killer who is also shown in the ad, illegally entered the United States from Guatemala in 2023 but was allowed to stay in the country via a sponsor in Louisiana.

"The murderer? An illegal alien released by the Biden-Harris administration," the ad says.

BUTTIGIEG FACES GRILLING ON HARRIS’ IMMIGRATION RECORD: ‘LET’S GET REAL’

Harris Border

CatholicVote is launching an ad campaign targeting Vice President Kamala Harris' record on the border crisis. (Getty Images)

"In charge of the border for 3 years. Vice President Harris. Protect the vulnerable. Not Votes."

The new ad, released on Wednesday as part of a six-figure ad campaign in the swing state of Arizona, is part of a digital and OTT effort by CatholicVote to highlight Harris’ record on the border after being appointed by President Biden to address the issue in 2021.

"Vice President Kamala Harris’ shameful mismanagement of the border is morally indefensible," Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, told Fox News Digital. 

BIDEN-HARRIS AIDED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AND MADE AMERICANS PAY FOR IT

Kamala Harris disembarks Air Force Two as she arrives to campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Vice President Kamala Harris was tasked early on in the Biden administration with addressing the root causes of mass migration from Central and South America. (REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/Pool)

"Her failures have cost the lives of American citizens, while putting tens of thousands of vulnerable migrants at risk of rape, sexual assault, and exploitation. While cartels, sex traffickers, and drug dealers profit, real people, including children, are suffering. It’s clear that Kamala Harris has put politics and votes ahead of the lives of real people. Catholics are some of the most generous and welcoming citizens in America, but we are disgusted by this moral catastrophe."

Border migrants San Diego

Migrants line up at the southern border in San Diego on June 6, 2024. (Fox News)

"Our country, and more importantly, the poor and vulnerable deserve a leader that will restore order and sanity to the border before another child is raped and strangled to death," Burch added. "This ad campaign is only the beginning of our massive effort to expose the truth about Kamala Harris." 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

