Fox News Politics: Democrat governor vows Mass. resistance to Trump

-Where do Trump's legal cases stand after massive election win?
-Shutdown standoff looms in Congress' final weeks before Trump's return to White House
- Special Counsel Jack Smith moves to drop Trump election interference case
- What does President-elect Trump’s win mean for US regarding the Israel-Hamas war?
Sanctuary Commonwealth
Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey says that her state police will "absolutely not" be cooperating with the expected mass deportation effort by the incoming Trump administration, warning that she will use "every tool in the toolbox" to "protect" residents in the blue state.
Healey was asked on MSNBC on Wednesday whether the Massachusetts State Police would assist the federal government in the mass deportation of illegal immigrants. President-elect Trump has pledged to launch the "largest domestic deportation operation in American history" to deport millions of illegal immigrants.
"Following the Eisenhower Model, we will carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history," Trump said during the campaign…Read more
White House
'CREATED A CRISIS': Federal judge throws out Biden admin program to legalize illegal immigrant spouses of US citizens…Read more
'NOT MESSING AROUND': Trump ally floated as possible AG has harsh warning for Letitia James: 'We will put your fat a-- in prison'…Read more
ANSWER STANDS: White House says President Biden still has no plans to pardon Hunter Biden…Read more
TRUMP TRANSITION: Trump's former Education Secretary says she is 'very open' to discussion about returning to previous post…Read more
'NOT STAYING HERE': Trump says mass deportations 'not a question of a price tag'…Read more
'GARBAGE': 4 key times Biden undermined Harris' campaign against Trump…Read more
TRUMP'S FIX-IT WOMAN: Who is Susie Wiles, Trump's White House chief of staff? 5 things to know…Read more
LAWFARE: Former White House lawyer says Trump will not use DOJ 'for political purposes,' but to implement 'his agenda'…Read more
ROUND ONE: Highlights from President-elect Donald Trump’s first term as President of the United States…Read more
'RAPID PACE': Former Trump official makes prediction about incoming admin's aggressive border plan…Read more
Capitol Hill
PLAYING THE COURT: Justice Sonia Sotomayor faces pressure to retire ahead of Trump taking office: report…Read more
CLOSE CALL: Toss-up Maine House race moves to ranked-choice tabulation…Read more
SEEING RED: Trio of longtime Dem senators elected same year were voted out in 2024…Read more
'HISTORIC MANDATE': Newly elected swing state GOP rep previews first 100 day plan under Trump's 'historic mandate'…Read more
'UNPRECEDENTED': Cornyn touts lifetime fundraising prowess for GOP in final case to succeed McConnell…Read more
KEYSTONE 'GRATITUDE': PA Sen-elect McCormick thanks Casey family for decades of service, as Democrat declines to concede…Read more
NO MERCY: Republican senator says Trump should not pardon Hunter Biden…Read more
Trail Dust
'LET’S DO THIS!': Tim Scott launches NRSC chair bid as GOP seeks to capitalize on new minority gains…Read more
THE FATAL 5: 5 mistakes that doomed Kamala Harris' campaign against Trump…Read more
FIRST ON FOX: Jordan demands Smith retain all records related to Trump prosecutions as special counsel's office winds down…Read more
TRIM THE FAT: Trump administration could lead to budget cuts, leadership shakeup at the United Nations…Read more
MOVING ON UP?: Stefanik in contention for Trump administration role…Read more
VOTER BREAKDOWN: Trump clinched a higher percentage of Muslim voters compared to Jewish voters in recent election…Read more
RED THREAT: Chinese spies hacked Trump attorney Todd Blanche's phone: source…Read more
US VS. 'THEY/THEM': Trump's 'they/them' ads combined culture war, economic worries to make effective pitch: expert…Read more
Across America
'READY FOR CHANGE': Incumbent San Francisco mayor concedes to opponent amid concerns over homeless, drug overdoses…Read more
WANTED: Masked attackers who attacked Jewish students near Chicago's DePaul University seen in new photo…Read more
'POWERFUL REPELLANT': New York Dem warns 'vilifying voters of color as white supremacists' pushes 'them further into Trump’s camp'…Read more
WARRIOR' WARNING: Dem governor issues stark warning to Trump: ‘You come for my people, you come through me’…Read more
NO MORE: NYC ends taxpayer-funded prepaid debit card program for illegal immigrants…Read more
'FAILED EXPERIMENT': Experts reveal why Soros-backed policies took beating in deep blue state…Read more
OPEN BORDER CONSEQUENCES: Illegal migrant charged with killing mother of 4 in AOC's district…Read more
BLUE STATE RESISTANCE: Dem governor threatens to use 'every tool' to fight back against Trump-era deportations…Read more
CLIMATE ON THE BALLOT: Voters decide on climate measures, reject initiative to tax natural gas powered buildings in California city…Read more
DEM MAYOR INDICTED: Capital city Democratic mayor, prosecutor indicted in undercover bribery sting…Read more
