Donald Trump

Trump ally floated as possible AG has harsh warning for Letitia James: 'We will put your fat a-- in prison'

New York Attorney General Letitia James ordered Trump to pay a $454 million bond payment earlier this year as part of a civil fraud case

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Mike Davis, a staunch ally of President-elect Donald Trump, had some harsh words for New York Attorney General Letitia James during an appearance on "The Benny Show" podcast on Thursday. 

"Let me just say this to Big Tish James, the New York Attorney General … I dare you to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term," the founder of the Article III Project said. "Because listen here sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time. And we will put your fat a-- in prison for conspiracy against rights and I promise you that." 

Davis warned James to "think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s constitutional rights." 

"It’s not going to happen again," Davis said. 

NBA COACH DOC RIVERS SAYS ‘WE HAVE TO SUPPORT TRUMP’ AFTER BASHING HIM THROUGHOUT ELECTION CYCLE

Mike Davis speaking with Benny Johnson

Mike Davis, right, on The Benny Show.  (@bennyjohnson)

James ordered Trump to pay a $454 million bond payment earlier this year as part of a civil fraud case brought against the former commander-in-chief. The New York AG accused Trump of overinflating the value of his assets to get better loans. 

Trump later appealed the ruling. His attorneys called New York Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling "draconian, unlawful, and unconstitutional."

After Trump's electoral victory on Tuesday, James and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to fight back against any potential "revenge or retribution" that may be coming their way now that President-elect Trump will be returning to the White House.

In his interview with Johnson, Davis also took shots at Fulton County Attorney General Fani Willis, who brought charges against Trump for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. 

Letitia James wearing black

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

"[Fani Willis] is going to get disqualified from this case. This case will go to another district attorney in Georgia and no one in their right mind would bring this case again because it is not a crime to object to a presidential election," Davis said. 

Willis, a Democrat, won her bid for re-election on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Courtney Kramer. 

CONSERVATIVE POLITICOS SHARE REACTIONS TO PROTEST RESPONSE AFTER TRUMP WIN: ‘IT’S STRANGELY QUIET'

Willis made headlines just a month into her tenure, announcing in February 2021 that she was investigating whether Trump and others broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow loss in the state to Biden. 

The case is largely on hold while Trump and other defendants appeal a judge’s ruling allowing Willis to continue prosecuting the case. 

Fani WIllis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks to the media after winning the Democratic primary on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Buckhead, Ga.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the offices of James and Willis seeking a response to Davis’ comments. 

A former Supreme Court clerk and Senate aide, Davis has been suggested as a possible candidate for White House Counsel in the forthcoming Trump administration. 

Davis has dismissed these rumors, writing on X: "No, thank you. I want to serve as Viceroy." 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

