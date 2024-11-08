Chinese spies hacked Trump attorney Todd Blanche's phone: source

The FBI notified Todd Blanche, an attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, that Chinese hackers breached his phone and procured voice recordings and texts, though the material did not pertain to Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Reports last month suggested that hackers tied to China had targeted Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance and others, including individuals connected with Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

CNN first reported the news.

"The U.S. Government is investigating the unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure by actors affiliated with the People’s Republic of China," the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a joint statement last month.

"After the FBI identified specific malicious activity targeting the sector, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) immediately notified affected companies, rendered technical assistance, and rapidly shared information to assist other potential victims," the statement noted.

Trump is now president-elect after decisively defeating Harris in the 2024 White House contest earlier this week.

He won key swing states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, sailing to an Electoral College blowout.

While the U.S. and China engage in significant trade, the Communist nation is widely viewed as a rising competitor and adversary that challenges U.S. hegemony on the world stage.

U.S.-China relations are one of the many challenges Trump is expected to confront next year after he returns to the White House.

"On November 7, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Donald J. Trump on his election as the next President of the United States," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

"Xi Jinping noted that history tells us that both countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," the ministry added.