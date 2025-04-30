Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics: Cruz Calls Out Ivy Leaguer with Tehran Ties

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Elon Musk no longer working on DOGE efforts from White House: report

-Kamala Harris plans to take on Trump in first major speech since leaving office 

-Liberal Supreme Court justices grill religious institution in landmark school choice case

‘You Should Be Deported'

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz escalated his war of words with a former Iranian regime official who, as a faculty member at Princeton, was reportedly making Jewish students feel uncomfortable amid global tensions.

"I try not to be in the room with people linked to Iranian terrorists who have murdered dozens of dissidents," Cruz wrote in response to a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, from former Iranian Ambassador to Germany Seyed Hossein Mousavian.

"Your books are unreadable, and the only debate you should be having is with DHS agents, at the end of which you should be deported," Cruz quipped…Read more 

Ted Cruz, left; Seyed Hossein Mousavian, right

Sen. Ted Cruz blasted a Princeton academic with ties to Iran's Islamist regime. (Getty Images)

White House

'BACK ON THE TABLE': Trump admin uses Luigi Mangione case to 'send a message' in first 100 days

RAMPING UP: Trump to name Haitian gangs foreign terrorist organizations

'TRUST, CONNECTED VOICE': New Trump linked consulting firm launches in DC focused on crypto, AI

JUDGE STRIKES AGAIN: Biden-appointed federal judge keeps blocking Trump admin from nixing funding for lawyers for migrant children

Trump with Biden

President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden at Trump's inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

World Stage

'INCREASED THE INTENSITY': Russian attacks on Ukraine intensify in make-or-break week for peace talks

COVER-UP: Iran accused of 'covering up' death toll in port explosion amid concerns of uprising

TROOPS IN UKRAINE: 600 North Korean troops killed while fighting Ukraine, South Korea says

Kim Jong Un with North Korean troops

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, supervises artillery firing drills in North Korea on March 7, 2024.  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

DONE DEAL: Germany poised to get new conservative chancellor Friedrich Merz

FIRST ON FOX: US and Uzbekistan reach an agreement for Uzbekistan to accept its nationals

TEHRAN TRICKERY: Warning to Trump nuke negotiators about deceptive ‘Iranian version of the Art of the Deal’

DEPORTATION WAVE: Mexico says it accepted 39K deportees from the US, mostly Mexican nationals

Capitol Hill

BETTER AT BUSINESS: 'Shark Tank' star insists AOC is a capitalist at heart: 'The best marketeer in politics'

TAX TIME: Millionaire tax-hike proposal has House Republicans divided

Chip Roy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nathaniel Moran

House Republicans talked with Fox News Digital about their views on a controversial tax policy. (Fox News Digital)

LETTER OF THE LAW: Trump's first 100 days: Pace of executive orders leaves Congress in the dust

Across America 

SECOND THOUGHTS: What to do if you have REAL ID but wish you didn't

'CODE TALK TO WHITE GUYS': Walz on why Harris picked him for veep

BORDER BURDEN: Texas hospitals hit with $122 million bill for illegal immigrants' care in single month

SPEAKING UP: Supreme Court to hear arguments on school choice case involving Catholic charter school

Supreme Court justices in House of Representatives chamber

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L) and Associate Justices (L-R) Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh stand on the House floor ahead of the annual State of the Union address by U.S. President Joe Biden before a joint session of Congress at the Capital building on March 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

DYING 'WITH DIGNITY': New York Assembly passes bill to legalize assisted suicide for the terminally ill

'GETTING DESPERATE': Violent MS-13 gangbangers getting 'desperate' as DHS official credits early Trump action

'SUPRISED AND SHOCKED': Federal judge says local law enforcement must stop enforcing new immigration law

'NOT AFRAID OF YOU': Anti-Israel Columbia protester detained by ICE is freed after federal judge's order

