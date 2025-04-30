Fox News Politics: Cruz Calls Out Ivy Leaguer with Tehran Ties

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Elon Musk no longer working on DOGE efforts from White House: report

-Kamala Harris plans to take on Trump in first major speech since leaving office

-Liberal Supreme Court justices grill religious institution in landmark school choice case

‘You Should Be Deported'

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz escalated his war of words with a former Iranian regime official who, as a faculty member at Princeton, was reportedly making Jewish students feel uncomfortable amid global tensions.

"I try not to be in the room with people linked to Iranian terrorists who have murdered dozens of dissidents," Cruz wrote in response to a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, from former Iranian Ambassador to Germany Seyed Hossein Mousavian.

"Your books are unreadable, and the only debate you should be having is with DHS agents, at the end of which you should be deported," Cruz quipped… Read more

White House

'BACK ON THE TABLE': Trump admin uses Luigi Mangione case to 'send a message' in first 100 days

RAMPING UP: Trump to name Haitian gangs foreign terrorist organizations

'TRUST, CONNECTED VOICE': New Trump linked consulting firm launches in DC focused on crypto, AI

JUDGE STRIKES AGAIN: Biden-appointed federal judge keeps blocking Trump admin from nixing funding for lawyers for migrant children

World Stage

'INCREASED THE INTENSITY': Russian attacks on Ukraine intensify in make-or-break week for peace talks

COVER-UP: Iran accused of 'covering up' death toll in port explosion amid concerns of uprising

TROOPS IN UKRAINE: 600 North Korean troops killed while fighting Ukraine, South Korea says

DONE DEAL: Germany poised to get new conservative chancellor Friedrich Merz

FIRST ON FOX: US and Uzbekistan reach an agreement for Uzbekistan to accept its nationals

TEHRAN TRICKERY: Warning to Trump nuke negotiators about deceptive ‘Iranian version of the Art of the Deal’

DEPORTATION WAVE: Mexico says it accepted 39K deportees from the US, mostly Mexican nationals

Capitol Hill

BETTER AT BUSINESS: 'Shark Tank' star insists AOC is a capitalist at heart: 'The best marketeer in politics'

TAX TIME: Millionaire tax-hike proposal has House Republicans divided

LETTER OF THE LAW: Trump's first 100 days: Pace of executive orders leaves Congress in the dust

Across America

SECOND THOUGHTS: What to do if you have REAL ID but wish you didn't

'CODE TALK TO WHITE GUYS': Walz on why Harris picked him for veep

BORDER BURDEN: Texas hospitals hit with $122 million bill for illegal immigrants' care in single month

SPEAKING UP: Supreme Court to hear arguments on school choice case involving Catholic charter school

DYING 'WITH DIGNITY': New York Assembly passes bill to legalize assisted suicide for the terminally ill

'GETTING DESPERATE': Violent MS-13 gangbangers getting 'desperate' as DHS official credits early Trump action

'SUPRISED AND SHOCKED': Federal judge says local law enforcement must stop enforcing new immigration law

'NOT AFRAID OF YOU': Anti-Israel Columbia protester detained by ICE is freed after federal judge's order