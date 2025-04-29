Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

White House

Kamala Harris plans to take on Trump in first major speech since leaving office — but it'll cost you to watch

Other speakers at the event include Rep Abigail Spanberger of Virginia

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
Former Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver her first major remarks since leaving the White House at the Emerge gala Wednesday in San Francisco — but those who want to virtually stream her speech will have to pay a fee. 

Emerge, a training organization that seeks to prepare Democratic women to run for office, is charging $25 for viewers to gain access to the virtual livestream of the organization’s 20th anniversary gala. Other package options include a $100 fee for young professionals and a $250 general admission ticket. 

A spokesperson for Harris confirmed she would deliver remarks at the Emerge gala and deferred to Emerge when asked about the price of the streaming fee. A spokesperson for Emerge did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS HER TIMETABLE ON HER NEXT POLITICAL STEPS

Kamala Harris campaign event

A source close to Vice President Kamala Harris recently told Fox News that the former presidential candidate is considering a run for California governor. (Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press)

Harris is expected to issue a harsh rebuke of President Donald Trump in her keynote address and will specifically encourage Americans to resist Trump’s economic agenda, Politico reports.

Other speakers at the gala include Democrat U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and New Mexico state Sen. Cindy Nava. 

Likewise, Deb Haaland, who served as former President Joe Biden’s Interior secretary, will speak at the event. Haaland also previously served as a U.S. representative for New Mexico before heading up the Interior. 

Meanwhile, Harris is eyeing a potential run for California governor in 2026 and is expected to make a final call on a potential run by the end of this summer, Politico reports. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

