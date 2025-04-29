'Shark Tank' star insists AOC is a capitalist at heart: 'The best marketeer in politics'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would "destroy America" as president – but is a first-rate entrepreneur – says Canadian businessman and star of ABC's "Shark Tank" Kevin O'Leary.

O'Leary's comments came over the weekend during the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in response to questions about a new campaign-style video the far-left progressive lawmaker put out amid speculation she is considering a run for president.

"I think she's the best marketeer in politics. I buy her T-shirts, I gift them the tax the rich T-shirts – I love them. She makes 82% in margin on them, which, I think, shows you that inside of every socialist, there's a capitalist trying to get out," O'Leary said. "Now, would she destroy America? Absolutely. There's no chance she'll ever be president. I don't agree with anything she says, but I love her social media. She's a crazy chicken."

"Her district is a wasteland," O'Leary added. "Why would anybody want her running anything? But I love what she does on T-shirts, so maybe she should start a T-shirt company."

The "Shark Tank" star's comments came as Ocasio-Cortez has been criss-crossing the country over the last several weeks, participating in a "Fight Oligarchy" tour alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in protest of President Donald Trump and his policies. The events have drawn large crowds and speculation over whether Ocasio-Cortez is testing the waters for a potential presidential run.

Meanwhile, last week, Ocasio-Cortez posted a new campaign-style video to her social media accounts, invigorating that speculation even further.

Prominent pollster Nate Silver suggested earlier this month that Ocasio-Cortez is currently the leading Democrat to pick up the party's presidential nomination in 2028, selecting her as his top choice in a 2028 election exercise with FiveThirtyEight's Galen Druke.

"I think there's a lot of points in her favor at this very moment," Druke said, adding, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has broad appeal across the Democratic Party."

