Congress

Former long-serving House Republican sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider trading

Former Indiana Rep. Stephen Buyer helped prosecute President Clinton in 1998

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
A former Republican lawmaker was sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider trading on Tuesday.

Stephen Buyer, 64, who served as a U.S. representative from Indiana from 1993 to 2011, was convicted earlier this year for operating off insider information after leaving office. In addition to incarceration, Buyer was ordered to forfeit the $354,027 he had gained with the trades in addition to a $10,000 fine.

Buyer's conviction arose from his purchase of stocks in Navigant, a management company that one of Buyer's clients, Guidehouse, was set to purchase weeks later. He also purchased shares of Sprint after learning of the company's non-public plans to merge with T-Mobile.

"Stephen Buyer was convicted by a jury of twice engaging in insider trading.  He abused positions of trust for illicit personal gain, and today he faced justice for those acts.  No insider trader is above the law, and we will continue to bring those who undermine the fairness and integrity of our markets to justice," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Tuesday.

Stephen Buyer

A former Republican lawmaker who helped prosecute President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial was sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider trading on Tuesday.

Buyer,64, is scheduled to report to prison on November 28.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman also accused Buyer of obstruction of justice for providing false explanations for his trades to the court.

Buyer, a lawyer and Persian Gulf War veteran once chaired the House Veterans’ Affairs committee and was a House prosecutor at then-President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial.

Bill Clinton

Buyer, a lawyer and Persian Gulf War veteran once chaired the House Veterans’ Affairs committee and was a House prosecutor at ex-President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial. (REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo)

Buyer's lawyers had urged Berman to limit his sentence to home confinement and community service.

Prior to sentencing, the defense told the court that Buyer, who once made as much as $2.2 million in a year, has suffered so much from the cost of litigation that he and his wife have sold most of their assets, including their home, condo and two cars, and his wife will have to return to the workforce at age 65.

impeachment clinton

House Judiciary Chairman Henry Hyde (R-IL) and the other House impeachment managers deliver a press conference after President Bill Clinton's acquittal. February 12, 1999: (L-R:) Bill McCollum (R-FL), Stephen Buyer (R-IN), George Gekas (R-PA), Bob Barr (R-GA), Steve Chabot (R-OH), Hyde, James Sensenbrenner (R-WI), Charles Canady (R-FL), James Rogan (R-CA), Christopher Cannon (R-UT). RC/HB/ME

Prosecutors had previously pushed for Buyer to pay an additional $1.4 million to cover the cost of legal fees for both sides, but the judge ruled against it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

