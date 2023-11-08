Former Jill Biden spox explodes at Biden's team amid crumbling poll numbers: 'This is inexcusable'

A former spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden exploded at President Biden's team on Tuesday over his crumbling poll numbers, calling it "inexcusable" while warning Biden needs to revamp his team.

In a three-part social media thread, Michael LaRosa, a communications and political strategist who served as press secretary for Jill Biden between January 2021 and August 2022, lashed out at Biden's team following the release of a CNN poll that showed Trump with higher favorability ratings, among other barometers.

"New CNN Poll: Trump has higher favorables+Biden has higher unfavorable," LaRosa wrote on X. "This is inexcusable for man universally known for his character+intregity. It's a result of failing to respond to smears, lies, conspiracies, and disinfo for months allowing a void of info to be filled."

"Shameful that POTUS's team has allowed this narrative to congeal over the past two years," LaRosa continued in the second part, which he has since deleted. "The only people who can help change the people around [President Biden] is [Jill Biden]. It's up to her. These are the same people who got him 4th in Iowa, 5th in [New Hampshire], and a distant 2nd to a socialist in [Nevada]."

LaRosa then called for an overhaul of Biden's team.

"I've been a squeaky wheel for months arguing this is the wrong approach to GOP attacks on Biden's integrity, reputation, + family," he wrote. "Poll after poll validates everything I've been saying+writing for months. Changing his team now will look like he actually cares+sees same [numbers] we do."

LaRosa was referencing a CNN poll published Tuesday showing both Trump and Biden struggling on the favorability front, but Trump is performing better in the category.

According to the poll, 38 percent of respondents view Trump favorably, while 56 percent view him unfavorably. Biden, by comparison, was viewed favorably by 36 percent, while 59 percent see him in a negative light.

The poll also showed Trump with a slight edge over Biden one year out from the 2024 elections. Among the registered voters polled, Trump leads Biden 49 percent to 45 percent.

The CNN poll is the latest in a series from multiple outlets showing Trump performing better than Biden well before the election, including in key battleground states.

The former MSNBC producer, who is a frequent guest on CNN, isn't the only media personality who has slammed Biden's team. MSNBC's 'Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski lashed out at his staffers over the summer for failing to prevent situations where he falls or looks lost on stage.

Her monologue was in reference to Biden’s public fall in June during a commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy. The White House said that Biden had tripped over a sandbag on the stage and was "doing 100% fine" afterward.

"Yeah, I think his staff needs to own his age. I’m just going to be honest, I don’t think they do a good job helping out the president… Like, I’m just saying, if you are managing a president’s schedule, and you are managing a president getting on stage and getting off stage, and doing - getting on planes and getting off plane-- and yes, he’s 80, you need to be there for him, and you need to make a pathway. And you sure as hell better make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag," Brzezinski said.

When asked by Fox News Digital about the posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, a White House official said, "Hope he’s okay."

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed reporting.