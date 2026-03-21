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Donald Trump

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller dies at 81, Trump reacts

Mueller led the FBI from 2001 to 2013 and later served as special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
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Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has died at the age of 81, and President Donald Trump gave a sharp reaction on Truth Social.

"Robert Mueller just died," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" Trump added.

Robert Mueller at the Department of Justice

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, pictured May 29, 2019, is the latest person to testify in the House Oversight Committee's probe into Jeffrey Epstein. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Mueller led the FBI from 2001 to 2013 and later served as special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, a probe that shadowed much of Trump’s presidency.

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

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