Former FBI Director Robert Mueller dies at 81, Trump reacts

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Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has died at the age of 81, and President Donald Trump gave a sharp reaction on Truth Social.

"Robert Mueller just died," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" Trump added.

Mueller led the FBI from 2001 to 2013 and later served as special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, a probe that shadowed much of Trump’s presidency.

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