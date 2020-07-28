Former FBI agent Strzok to release book on Russia, Trump before election

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok is releasing a book less than two months before this year's presidential election about President Trump and Russia.

The book, “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump,” is set to come out Sept. 8, publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media told the Associated Press.

NEWLY UNCOVERED STRZOK NOTES TURNED OVER TO FLYNN'S LAWYER

"Russia has long regarded the United States as its ‘Main Enemy,’ and I spent decades trying to protect our country from their efforts to weaken and undermine us,” Strzok said in a statement accompanying the book's announcement.

Strzok, who was involved in the FBI's investigations of Trump campaign ties to Russia as well as Hillary Clinton's email server, drew notoriety for anti-Trump text messages he sent to FBI attorney Lisa Page during his time at the bureau.

Strzok was removed from then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team once those messages were discovered. A report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Strzok's messages were inappropriate and "cast a cloud over the FBI’s handling" of the Clinton investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At a congressional hearing in July 2018, Strzok insisted that his political beliefs did not influence his work. The following month, he was fired from the FBI.

Fox News' Gregg Re and the Associated Press contributed to this report.