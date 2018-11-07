Florida: Voting rights of more than 1 million felons restored

Voters in Florida on Election Day approved a measure that restores the voting rights to roughly 1 million felons.

It needed at least 60 percent of the vote to pass, per the state’s constitution, and Amendment 4 passed in Florida, the Associated Press said just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to the Sentencing Project’s 2016 estimates, the measure will benefit nearly 1.5 million people in Florida who have completed their felony sentences but can’t vote.

However, that estimate included people convicted of murder and felony sex offenses, who will not be eligible under Amendment 4.

