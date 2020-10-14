First lady Melania Trump confirms negative COVID-19 test, says son Barron tested positive but is now negative

First Lady Melania Trump revealed Wednesday that her 14-year-old son with President Trump, Barron, contracted coronavirus but has since tested negative.

Barron remained asymptomatic throughout the course of his positive diagnosis, the first lady said.

The White House initially said the youngest Trump heir tested negative after both of his parents contracted the virus weeks ago, but subsequent tests revealed a positive diagnosis. More recently, Barron has tested negative, according to the first lady.

Trump said she first thought of Barron upon learning she and her husband had coronavirus.

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?” she wrote in a letter detailing her experience with Covid-19. “My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.”

“In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” Trump continued.

Trump said the symptoms of her diagnosis “hit me all at once,” and she experienced body aches, a cough, headaches and extreme fatigue. She said she opted for “a more natural route in terms of medicine,” of taking vitamins and a healthy diet.

President Trump and the first lady announced they’d tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Oct. 2. Their results came after close aide Hope Hicks also tested positive.

Since then, over 30 journalists, White House staff and Trump associates have contracted COVID-19. Many attended a White House Rose Garden ceremony to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court the weekend before.

While Melania and apparently Barron quarantined at the White House, Trump spent three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in an “abundance of caution.”

Trump was cleared by White House physician Sean Conley to resume in-person events last Saturday.