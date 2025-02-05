Expand / Collapse search
Denver

'Immigration enforcement efforts' underway in Denver metro area, FBI confirms

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
DEA Rocky Mountain shares video of search warrant being executed in support of DHS operations taking place throughout the Denver area on Feb. 5, 2025.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is leading early morning "immigration enforcement efforts" in Denver and Aurora, Colorado, this morning, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Denver posted to X that "100+ members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were targeted for arrest and detention in Aurora, Colo., today by ICE and its partners @FBI @DEAHQ @CBP @ATFHQ & @USMarshalsHQ in an ongoing investigation."

It is unclear how many people were taken into custody.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division not only confirmed to local KDVR that this was part of the operation that was expected to start in Aurora last week, but also posted a video just after 7 a.m. local time of agents conducting search warrant operations. In the video, one of the agents threw a device that appeared to emit some sort of smoke. 

  • FBI agents in Denver metro
    Image 1 of 3

    FBI agents assisted lead organization U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during raids across the Denver metro area on Feb. 5, 2025. (KDVR)

  • Immigration raids in Denver metro in February 2025
    Image 2 of 3

    Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted immigration raids across the Denver metro area on Feb. 5, 2025. (KDVR)

  • ATF agent in Denver, Colorado
    Image 3 of 3

    An ATF agent is seen assisting with "immigration enforcement efforts" in Denver and Aurora, Colorado, on Wednesday morning. (KDVR)

One of the locations targeted was the Cedar Run Apartments in the 800 block of South Oneida Street, DEA Rocky Mountain confirmed.

"We saw this message written on a wall inside the Cedar Run apartments in Denver," DEA Rocky Mountain posted to X. "#DEA and our federal partners are targeting wanted drug traffickers. Three fentanyl deaths have been reported at this location in the past month."

  • FBI agent on phone in Denver
    Image 1 of 3

    An undercover FBI agent appears to be on the phone at the Cedar Run Apartments in Denver on Feb. 5, 2025. (Shane Anthony for Fox News)

  • FBI at Cedar Run Apartments in Denver, Colorado
    Image 2 of 3

    FBI agents assisted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a raid on Feb. 5, 2025. (Shane Anthony for Fox News)

  • Two FBI agents side-by-side in Denver
    Image 3 of 3

    Two FBI agents stand next to each other at Denver's Cedar Run Apartments on Feb. 5, 2025. (Shane Anthony for Fox News)

The post included a photograph of a message that read, "In loving memory of those lost in drug land."

A Cedar Run resident who has lived in the complex for 14 years told The Denver Post that "six heavily armed officers" who demanded identification asked which of her neighbors might be undocumented.

US DHS and ICE in Denver, Colo.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building, also the location of the ICE Denver Field Office, is seen outside Denver on July 14, 2019. (Chet Strange / AFP)

"It’s insulting and infuriating because I would never snitch on my neighbors," she told the newspaper. "They have every right to be here. And I would never want to put anyone through that sort of stress. They just don’t deserve that." 

ERO Denver posted on X that what they did Wednesday was "remove this very real public safety threat."

"Time and again, criminal aliens prey on their own communities with sanctuary policies, knowing they’re free to commit crimes without repercussion," the agency said. 

Fox News' Nicole Wright contributed to this report. 