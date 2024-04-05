Expand / Collapse search
Vermont

Fire reported outside Sen. Bernie Sanders' Vermont office

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is currently ongoing

Associated Press
Published
A fire outside the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Vermont caused minor damage but no injuries, the Burlington Fire Department said Friday.

Firefighters responded to a call Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders' third-floor office in Burlington. Though there were no injuries, the office door suffered moderate fire damage and much of the third floor sustained significant water damage.

Bernie Sanders

Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, speaks during a union workers strike against Kellog Co. in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Elaine Cromie/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Burlington Fire Marshal’s office, Burlington Police Department, and Vermont State Police were on the scene. The investigation of the cause was ongoing.

A spokesperson for Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear if Sanders was in Vermont at the time of the fire.

