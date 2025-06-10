Fetterman emerges as Dems’ ‘voice of reason’ as LA burns, conservatives say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman has once again emerged as the his party's "voice of reason" after he denounced the Los Angeles riots for their "anarchy and true chaos" and Democratic colleagues attempt to characterize the anti-ICE riots as "peaceful protests."

"John Fetterman is once again a voice of reason within the Democrat party," University of Pennsylvania grad Eyal Yakoby, who has frequently spoken to the media about antisemitism on college campuses since 2023, posted to X Monday.

Fetterman issued a strong message on X Monday evening denouncing the riots in Los Angeles and included a now-infamous photo showing a rioter standing on a car while waving the Mexican flag surrounded by raging flames.

"I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that," Fetterman posted. "This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement."

FETTERMAN CALLS OUT 'ANARCHY' IN LA, NOTING THAT DEMS FORFEIT 'MORAL HIGH GROUND' BY FAILING TO DECRY VIOLENCE

The message received strong support among conservatives who have balked at Democrats attempting to portray the riots as peaceful and only turning violent and chaotic when President Donald Trump activated the National Guard over the weekend.

FETTERMAN DEFIES 'PUNITIVE' PUNISHMENT FOR BREAKING WITH DEMOCRATIC PARTY DURING BIPARTISAN DISCUSSION

"We conservatives were wrong about John Fetterman," one social media commenter posted, referring to how conservatives were quick to denounce Fetterman's 2022 Senate run. "He seems to be the only voice of reason on the left at this point."

"You are welcome to come to the winning side like the rest of us…" comedian Rosenne Barr responded.

"He is 💯 correct. As I have always said, anyone who engages in this type of conduct, whether in LA, in Minneapolis, in Portland, or on January 6th should be arrested and prosecuted," New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler responded. "Causing violence, physical damage or harm is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated."

"Why aren’t more democrats saying this?" Republican Minnesota politician Joe Teirab posted. "To me, this is obvious and common sense."

"Senator John Fetterman should lead the Democrat party," another account posted.

FETTERMAN BREAKS RANKS, PRAISES TRUMP'S MIDDLE EAST POLICIES: 'DID THE RIGHT THING'

"Sen. Fetterman appears to be the only prominent Democrat to denounce the rioting. Everybody else is as quiet as a mouse (or as a clenched fist). Didn't they tell us that ‘Silence is Violence’?" another wrote.

"True," former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker posted in response to Fetterman's message.

"Once again, my friend @JohnFetterman is simply telling the truth," Republican Alabama Sen. Katie Britt posted in response.

This is far from the first time Fetterman has found himself being praised by conservatives and typical critics of the Democratic Party. Fetterman was among a handful of Democrats to denounce anti-Israel protests that took over college campuses after war broke out in Israel in 2023. He praised Trump for ending the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran and re-imposing sanctions against the nation in 2018.

KNIVES OUT FOR FETTERMAN: MAVERICK SENATOR JOINS LONG LINE OF DEMS PUNISHED FOR BREAKING FROM LEFT

FETTERMAN CALLS OUT 'ABSOLUTELY ABSURD' PANDERING TO FAR-LEFT DEMOCRATS

Fetterman was vocal about Democratic missteps during the 2024 presidential election, remarking in the lead-up to Election Day that Trump support in the Keystone State was "astonishing" and condemning Democrats who slammed Trump as a "fascist" after the election.

Conservatives are praising Fetterman as the Democrats navigate their future after a disastrous 2024 election cycle that saw Joe Biden exiting the race with just over 100 days left in the cycle and Kamala Harris launching a truncated presidential campaign that failed to rally support against Trump's bid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Fetterman's office for additional comment on the matter but did not immediately receive a reply.