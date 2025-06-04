Fetterman dismisses questions as another top staffer reportedly jumps ship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another member of Sen. John Fetterman’s staff is reportedly leaving his office, and the maverick lawmaker doesn’t want to talk about it.

Fetterman’s office has been plagued by a string of departures since he came to Washington in 2023, and his alleged erratic behavior, concerns over his health and decision to skip certain votes have led to a wave of scrutiny in recent weeks.

FETTERMAN DEFIES ‘PUNITIVE’ PUNISHMENT FOR BREAKING WITH DEMOCRATIC PARTY DURING BIPARTISAN DISCUSSION

And now, Fetterman, D-Pa., is set to lose another top staffer. Axios first reported that Krysta Sinclair Juris, who has been the lawmaker’s chief of staff since April 2024, is set to leave his office. Fox News Digital reached out to Juris and Fetterman’s office for comment.

When pressed about the situation in his office, Fetterman didn’t want to talk about it.

"Well, have you, have you spoken to the significant number of my colleagues that have much higher staff turnover?" Fetterman asked Fox News Digital.

FETTERMAN ADDRESSES CALLS TO STEP ASIDE, SAYING RECENT ALLEGATIONS ARE ‘NOT ACCURATE’

He doubled down when asked again if Axios’ reporting was accurate.

"I think you should talk to my colleagues that have much higher turnover," he said after ducking into an elevator.

Politico later reported that Cabelle St. John would take over the chief of staff position.

SCHUMER, DEMOCRATS PLOT COORDINATED RESISTANCE TO TRUMP'S ‘ONE UGLY BILL’

The latest departure is not the first instance where staffers have left this year. Two aides left last month after a bombshell report from New York Magazine detailed rising concerns among his staff about his health.

And in February, his deputy chief of staff and communications director hit the exits, too.

Fetterman has been no stranger to controversy since winning his seat two years ago and has made a name for himself by often bucking his party’s marching orders and siding with Senate Republicans on thorny policy issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For example, Fetterman has often broken with Democrats on Israel and immigration, saying his party has lost the argument on both issues.

The lawmaker acknowledged his unique brand of bipartisanship during a forum alongside fellow Pennsylvania Sen. David McCormick, a Republican, moderated by Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Monday.

"That's part of the bipartisanship where, you know, it's getting more and more kind of, punitive to just agree with some of these things in the middle of the party right now," he said.