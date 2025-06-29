Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

2 arrested at LA home linked to Iranian 'human smuggling hub': CBP

CBP operation targets LA residence 'repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants linked to terrorism'

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Published
2 arrested at LA home connected to Iranian human smuggling hub: CBP

Customs Border Protection said two people were arrested on Friday at a home linked to terrorism and an Iranian human trafficking hub in Los Angeles, California. (@CBP/X)

Federal officials arrested two people on Friday at a Los Angeles house tied to a suspected Iranian human smuggling network said to have been "repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants linked to terrorism."

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the arrests in an X post on Friday, saying that the operation was part of a broader national security effort involving multiple federal agencies. 

"CBP executed a federal search warrant today at a human smuggling hub in Los Angeles tied to national security threats," the agency said. "Two individuals were arrested during the operation, which was led by CBP’s Special Response Team with support from Border Patrol tactical units and Air and Marine Operations."

OVER 700 IRANIAN NATIONALS RELEASED INTO US DURING BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DESPITE TERRORISM CONCERNS

federal officials escort shirtless suspect from house to vehicle

CBP did not release the identities of the suspects arrested in Los Angeles on Friday.  (@CBP/X)

The detentions follow the arrests of seven Iranian nationals at the same location earlier last week, CBP said, adding that the suspects were on the FBI Terror Watchlist and connected to an Iranian human trafficking hub.

"The location has been repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants linked to terrorism," CBP said.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: DHS NABS NUMEROUS SUSPECTS IN DRAMATIC STING OF RIVAL LA GANGS

federal officials escort shirtless suspect from house to vehicle

Federal officials arrest at least two suspects in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. (@CBP/X)

Officials did not identify the two suspects taken into custody at the home on Friday. 

2 AMERICAN WOMEN ARRESTED AT BORDER FOR SMUGGLING UNACCOMPANIED MINORS: CBP

"Under @POTUS, CBP is taking aggressive action to shut down smuggling networks and remove national security threats before they can do harm," the agency said. 

federal officials escort shirtless suspect from house to vehicle

Suspects were arrested from a house linked to terrorism and an Iranian trafficking hub in Los Angeles, California, CBP said on Friday. (@CBP/X)

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for more information from Fox News Digital.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.