2 arrested at LA home linked to Iranian 'human smuggling hub': CBP

Federal officials arrested two people on Friday at a Los Angeles house tied to a suspected Iranian human smuggling network said to have been "repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants linked to terrorism."

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the arrests in an X post on Friday, saying that the operation was part of a broader national security effort involving multiple federal agencies.

"CBP executed a federal search warrant today at a human smuggling hub in Los Angeles tied to national security threats," the agency said. "Two individuals were arrested during the operation, which was led by CBP’s Special Response Team with support from Border Patrol tactical units and Air and Marine Operations."

The detentions follow the arrests of seven Iranian nationals at the same location earlier last week, CBP said, adding that the suspects were on the FBI Terror Watchlist and connected to an Iranian human trafficking hub.

"The location has been repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants linked to terrorism," CBP said.

Officials did not identify the two suspects taken into custody at the home on Friday.

"Under @POTUS, CBP is taking aggressive action to shut down smuggling networks and remove national security threats before they can do harm," the agency said.

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for more information from Fox News Digital.