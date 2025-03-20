Feds accuse Minnesota state senator of soliciting a minor for sex

Republican Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn has been charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Minnesota noted in a press release.

An affidavit signed by an FBI special agent details how Eichorn, who had actually been corresponding with law enforcement, allegedly arranged to pay for sex.

"Bloomington Police Department detectives communicated with the man who thought he was talking to a 17-year-old female. On March 17, a detective arranged to meet with the male at a location near the 8300 block of Normandale Avenue in Bloomington," a press release on the bloomingtonmn.gov website states.

"The male, identified as Justin David Eichorn, age 40, of Grand Rapids, Minn. was observed arriving in the area by pickup truck. Eichorn was arrested without incident outside of his vehicle by uniformed Bloomington Police Officers."

MINNESOTA REPUBLICANS TO INTRODUCE BILL DEFINING ‘TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME’ AS MENTAL ILLNESS

Fox News Digital reached out to Eichorn's office on Thursday to request a comment from the state lawmaker, but no comment was provided by publication time.

The affidavit notes that "the undercover law enforcement phone number received text messages from XXX-XXX-9711 (hereinafter, the Suspect). These texts included, ‘Hey [fictitious name] I saw your post and [sic] chance you are still available tonight?’ and later, ‘What’s a guy gota [sic]do to get with the hottest girl online tonight.’"

The suspect continued communication even after an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the girl said she was 17 years old.

The affidavit states that "after again inquiring about the undercover officer's age, the Suspect wrote, 'Ok will ya send me a naught pic of you to show me your real?'"

SANCTUARY CITY LAWYERS PLOT TO HELP ILLEGAL MIGRANTS EVADE ICE IN EXPOSED GROUP EMAIL

Other texts showed the suspect asking about pricing and setting up a meeting.

Police found cash and an unopened condom in Eichorn's truck, the affidavit notes.

"As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said, according to the press release.

PROPOSED BILL WOULD REQUIRE LAW ENFORCEMENT IN BLUE STATE TO COOPERATE WITH ICE: ‘A LINE OF COMMUNICATION’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have always advocated stiffer penalties for these types of offenses. The recent case involving Michael Gillis who was arrested in Bloomington is a prime example of why we need stronger penalties. We need our state legislature to take this case and this type of conduct more seriously."

Senate Republicans planned to move on Thursday morning to expel Eichorn from the state Senate, according to a Senate Republican statement provided to Fox News Digital by the caucus spokesperson.

"There is no question that these charges merit expulsion," Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson noted. "We owe it to the public to hold our members to the highest standards, and this violation of the public trust is so severe we must act. It is my hope that this quick resolution gives Senator Eichorn time to focus on his family."