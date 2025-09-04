Federal judges anonymously criticize Supreme Court for overturning decisions with emergency rulings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of anonymous federal judges is criticizing the Supreme Court for overturning lower court rulings and siding with President Donald Trump's administration with little to no explanation, NBC News reported Thursday.

NBC spoke with 12 federal judges, appointed by Democratic and Republican presidents including Trump, who pointed to a trend of lower court decisions being overturned by emergency rulings from the high court. These cases often see prominent members of Trump's administration lashing out at lower court judges before their cases are overturned.

Ten of the 12 judges argued the Supreme Court should offer more explanation when overturning such decisions, saying emergency rulings in such cases imply poor work on the part of lower court judges.

"It is inexcusable," one judge said of the Supreme Court. "They don’t have our backs."

That judge also said they have received death threats for issuing rulings that counter Trump's agenda. Trump himself and some of his top officials have spoken out against judges issuing unfavorable rulings.

When Judge James Boasberg sought to block the administration's deportation flights to El Salvador, Trump argued he should be "IMPEACHED" on social media.

When various judges issued rulings blocking Trump's tariff agenda in March, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller argued it was a "judicial coup."

The judge who described the Supreme Court's actions as inexcusable predicted that "somebody is going to die" if criticism from top Trump officials continues, according to NBC.

Another judge said lower courts are being "thrown under the bus."

"It’s almost like the Supreme Court is saying it is a ‘judicial coup,’" a third judge told the outlet.

A fourth judge, however, appointed by President Barack Obama, conceded that several judges had been out of line with their rulings against Trump.

"The whole ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ is a real issue. As a result, judges are mad at what Trump is doing or the manner he is going about things; they are sometimes forgetting to stay in their lane," that judge said.

"Certainly, there is a strong sense in the judiciary among the judges ruling on these cases that the court is leaving them out to dry," the judge continued. "They are partially right to feel the way they feel."

The Supreme Court's public information office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.