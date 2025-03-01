Expand / Collapse search
Law

Federal judge rules Trump’s firing of head of special counsel was unlawful, will maintain his job

Hampton Dellinger sued the Trump administration after his Feb. 7 firing

Haley Chi-Sing By Haley Chi-Sing Fox News
Published
Supreme Court temporarily allows Trump's freeze on USAID payments Video

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo predicts a 'momentous battle' in the courts over President Donald Trump's pause on funding for USAID and discusses the DOJ's request to the Supreme Court to allow Trump's desired firings.

A D.C.-based federal district judge ruled late Saturday evening that President Donald Trump's firing of the head of the Office of Special Counsel was unlawful, keeping him in his post. The Trump administration filed their notice of appeal shortly thereafter. 

Hampton Dellinger, appointed by former President Joe Biden to head the Office of Special Counsel, sued the Trump administration in Washington, D.C., federal court after his Feb. 7 firing. 

SUPREME COURT PAUSES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S EFFORT TO FIRE HEAD OF WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION AGENCY

D.C. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote in the Saturday filing that the court's ruling that Dellinger's firing was "unlawful" is consistent with Supreme Court precedent. 

Special Counsel of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger poses for a portrait in an undated handout image

Special Counsel of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger poses for a portrait in an undated handout image.   (U.S. Office of Special Counsel/Handout via REUTERS )

The Trump administration filed its notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit shortly after Jackson's ruling. 

Jackson wrote that the court "finds that the elimination of the restrictions on plaintiff’s removal would be fatal to the defining and essential feature of the Office of Special Counsel as it was conceived by Congress and signed into law by the President:  its independence.  The Court concludes that they must stand."

FEDERAL JUDGE HINTS SHE WILL CONTINUE BLOCKING TRUMP FROM FIRING HEAD OF WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION AGENCY

Jackson enjoined the defendants in the suit, including Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, ordering them to recognize Dellinger's post. Jackson did not enjoin Trump. 

President-elect Donald J. Trump appears in his official portrait.

The Trump administration filed its notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit shortly after Jackson's ruling.  (Trump-Vance Transition Team)

"It would be ironic, to say the least, and inimical to the ends furthered by the statute if the Special Counsel himself could be chilled in his work by fear of arbitrary or partisan removal," Jackson wrote. 

Jackson's decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court paused the Trump administration's efforts to dismiss Dellinger. The Trump administration had asked the high court to overturn a lower court's temporary reinstatement of Dellinger. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. You can reach her at @haleychising on X.

