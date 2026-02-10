Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Federal Courts

Federal judge rejects Trump admin lawsuit seeking Michigan voter rolls

The ruling is the latest legal loss as the administration sues nearly every state demanding election records and voter registration lists

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Trump tours Ford plant in Michigan, touts domestic car manufacturing Video

Trump tours Ford plant in Michigan, touts domestic car manufacturing

President Donald Trump visits a Ford plant in Michigan before his appearance at the Detroit Economic Club.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit from the Trump administration seeking to acquire Michigan's voter registration rolls.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou, a Trump appointee, is the latest in a string of legal losses over the acquisition of sensitive voter information. 

The Trump administration has sued multiple states over voter information in an effort to force them to clean up their voter lists. 

DOJ TARGETS NONCITIZENS ON VOTER ROLLS AS PART OF TRUMP ELECTION INTEGRITY PUSH

President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump has been trying via lawsuits to get states to turn over their voter rolls, but judges have been blocking his efforts in a number of states. (Getty Images)

Attorney General Pam Bondi argued that the Civil Rights Act of 1960 gave her the power to compel states to turn over their lists. In a 23-page brief, Jarbou disagreed, saying the law applied to voter applications.

"If the distinction between voter registration applications and voter registration lists is overly pedantic, it is a pedantic distinction made by Congress, and it is Congress’s prerogative to make distinctions that may seem unnecessary to a person reading the statute over six decades after its passage, the judge wrote. "

"Needless to say, the existence of a statewide computerized voter list was not foreseeable to the Congress of 1960, and it is possible that legislators would have included such a list in the CRA’s disclosure provisions had they imagined the possibility," Jarbou added. 

TRUMP APPOINTEE VOWS TO FOCUS DOJ’S LARGEST DIVISION ON DEI, DENATURALIZATION

pam bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi argued that the Civil Rights Act of 1960 allows her to compel states to turn over their voter rolls, but a federal judge in Michigan disagreed. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The judge noted that the court is not a "telepathic time-traveler," and thus it "cannot rewrite Congressional legislation to cover a situation that Congress may not have foreseen."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Michigan officials for comment.

Since May 2025, the Trump administration has demanded nearly every state and Washington, D.C., hand over election-related records and data, such as full copies of statewide voter registration lists and ballots from previous elections, as well as access to voting equipment, according to the Brennan Center for Justice

Donald Trump beside a voting booth

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a Trump administration lawsuit seeking voter registration information from Michigan.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The federal government maintains that it needs the records to make sure that states ensure accurate voter records and the removal of eligible voters to prevent fraud. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue