Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Voter Fraud Concerns

Federal judge orders Fulton County election raid documents to be unsealed

FBI agents seized election materials from Fulton County's main election facility near Atlanta last month

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Leavitt calls out media’s Fulton County outrage after years of pushing Russia interference claims Video

Leavitt calls out media’s Fulton County outrage after years of pushing Russia interference claims

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hit back at media outlets questioning the FBI seizing ballots and other documents related to the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge in Georgia has ordered the unsealing of documents tied to an FBI raid that seized 2020 election ballots from a Fulton County facility, potentially shedding new light on the bureau’s investigation.

Judge J.P. Boulee, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2019, gave the government until Tuesday to file the documents, including the search warrant affidavit with redactions.

"Although Petitioners originally filed this case under seal, both parties have now indicated to the Court that they do not oppose unsealing the docket or the motions filed by Petitioners," Boulee wrote in the order. 

"Moreover, Respondent has stated that it does not oppose the unsealing of the search warrant affidavit and any other papers associated with the warrant subject to the redaction of the names of nongovernmental witnesses," the order continued.

GEORGIA'S FULTON COUNTY FILES MOTION SEEKING RETURN OF 2020 ELECTION MATERIALS SEIZED BY FBI

FBI agents in Fulton County, Georgia.

FBI officers are seen at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City, Ga, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The FBI raid took place Jan. 28 at Fulton County’s main election facility in Union City, near Atlanta, and focused on records connected to the 2020 general election. A warrant cover sheet provided to the county listed items agents sought, including ballots, tabulator tapes, electronic ballot images and voter rolls.

The Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center,

The Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, is seen Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City, Ga, near Atlanta, as FBI agents search the main election facility.  (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Last week, Fulton County officials filed a motion seeking the return of around 656 boxes of original 2020 election materials that the FBI had seized.

TRUMP DOJ DEMANDS MINNESOTA VOTING RECORDS OVER SAME-DAY REGISTRATION 'VOUCHING' CONCERNS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The heavily Democratic Fulton County has come under scrutiny following President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss to former President Joe Biden. Biden carried Georgia, but Trump has insisted that widespread voter fraud contributed to him losing the state. 

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue