Immigrant Rights

Ecuadoran man released after federal judge's ICE order

Chief US District Judge Patrick Schiltz said ICE failed to comply with a Jan 14 court order

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
An Ecuadoran man was released by immigration authorities on Tuesday, one day after a federal judge said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had failed to comply with a court order requiring a bond hearing.

Graham Ojala-Barbour, an attorney for Juan Hugo Tobay Robles, told Fox News Digital that Robles was released from detention in Texas.

Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz said in a three-page ruling on Monday that ICE had failed to comply with a Jan. 14 court order requiring a bond hearing for Robles within seven days.

The order also stated that Robles must be immediately released if ICE failed to provide the hearing.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS DEPORTATION OF 5-YEAR-OLD BOY AND FATHER TAKEN IN MINNESOTA IMMIGRATION OPERATION

Patrick Schiltz

Federal Judge Patrick J. Schiltz after an oath of citizenship ceremony. (David Brewster/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Schiltz wrote that the failure was part of a broader pattern, saying the agency had disregarded dozens of court orders in recent weeks, causing significant hardship for detainees, including prolonged detention and forced transfers.

He said the court’s patience was "at an end," and ordered Todd Lyons, the acting ICE director, to appear in person and explain why he should not be held in contempt.

ICE LEADERSHIP SHAKEUP EXPOSES GROWING DHS FRICTION OVER DEPORTATION TACTICS, PRIORITIES

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons speaks to the media.

Todd Lyons, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, speaks at a press conference at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse on June 2, 2025. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"The Court acknowledges that ordering the head of a federal agency to personally appear is an extraordinary step, but the extent of ICE’s violation of court orders is likewise extraordinary, and lesser measures have been tried and failed," the judge wrote.

CHICAGO TEACHER PLACED ON LEAVE AFTER FACEBOOK POST SUPPORTING ICE SPARKS OUTRAGE FROM ACTIVISTS

Because Robles has since been released, the court said Lyons will no longer be required to appear.

Plainclothes immigration agents review paperwork inside a courthouse hallway.

ICE agents look over lists of names and hearing times and locations inside the Federal Plaza courthouse before making arrests on June 27, 2025, in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)

Schiltz said the court had been "extremely patient" with the Trump administration, despite its decision to send thousands of immigration agents to Minnesota without putting adequate systems in place to handle the "hundreds of habeas petitions and other lawsuits that were sure to result."

NBC News reported that Robles is a citizen of Ecuador who entered the United States "without inspection as a minor, in or around 1999," according to court filings.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

