Federal agency tells staff responses to Musk's DOGE productivity email may be read by 'malign foreign actors'

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) warned employees that if they choose to reply to Elon Musk's directive to submit a list of five accomplishments for the past week, they should assume it will be read by "malign foreign actors."

Fox News Digital confirmed that a letter sent by HHS to employees addressed an email from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) titled, "What did you do last week?" which directed federal employees to submit five bullet points detailing their accomplishments over the past week or face termination.

"In discussions with OPM officials yesterday and today, OPM has now rescinded that mandatory requirement," HHS told its staff members. "There is no HHS expectation that HHS employees respond to OPM and there is no impact to your employment with the agency if you choose not to respond."

But should employees choose to respond, HHS provided a set of guidelines, including responding by the deadline of Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Other guidelines included keeping responses at a high level of generality while describing their work in a way that protects sensitive data, information that could identify others in the agency and information that could identify specific grants or contracts.

Additionally, the agency said if staffers are engaged in research or reviews, to not identify drugs, devices, biologics, therapeutics or similar items in their responses, and if they are engaged in scientific research, to not provide information giving the precise nature of the work.

"Assume that what you write will be read by malign foreign actors and tailor your response accordingly," HHS told its staff.

Musk, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, said earlier on Saturday that employees would receive an email giving them a chance to explain how productive they were the previous week. If an employee fails to respond to the email, Musk said the government will interpret that as a resignation.

Fox News confirmed on Monday that OPM told human resources officials from federal agencies that OPM is not taking a one-size-fits-all approach, and the administration will work with individual departments to account for workers.

This comes as several agencies have either told their staff members to ignore the request or adhere to it.

For instance, the Department of Defense told its civilian workforce on Sunday to ignore the request to report their productivity.

"DoD personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The Department of Defense is responsible for reviewing the performance of its personnel, and it will conduct any review in accordance with its own procedures," Darin S. Selnick, who is performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, wrote in a letter to staff. "When and if required, the Department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the OPM email titled, ‘What did you do last week.’"

Also telling employees to stand down was Kash Patel, who was confirmed by the Senate last week as the new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information," Patel told employees, according to The Associated Press. "The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses."

The State Department also reportedly issued a similar message to employees on Saturday, informing them that department officials "will respond on behalf of the Department," according to a message sent by Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy, who serves as acting under-secretary of state for management.

Musk turned to X on Monday, saying, "Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance. Failure to respond a second time will result in termination."

