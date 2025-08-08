Federal agencies directed to delete employee COVID vaccination records and exemption requests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a sweeping move aimed at rolling back pandemic-era mandates, the Trump administration on Friday directed all federal agencies to erase any records related to employees' COVID-19 vaccination status, prior mandate noncompliance or exemption requests.

The guidance, issued by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), was a response to recent litigation and is part of a broader push to reverse what officials have described as "harmful pandemic-era policies" imposed under the Biden administration.

"Things got out of hand during the pandemic, and federal workers were fired, punished or sidelined for simply making a personal medical decision," OPM Director Scott Kupor said in a statement. "That should never have happened. Thanks to President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, we’re making sure the excesses of that era do not have lingering effects on federal workers."

Former President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14043 in September 2021, directing federal agencies to require COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of federal employment.

After the controversial demand, numerous lawsuits were filed by federal employees, unions and states alleging the mandate violated constitutional rights and federal labor laws.

A federal appeals court blocked enforcement of the order in 2022m and Biden repealed the mandate in May 2023, prompting OPM officials to issue a memorandum to human resources directors stating that "agencies should review their job postings … to ensure that none list compliance with the now revoked Executive Order 14043 as a qualification requirement."

The memo also reminded agencies that the executive order could no longer be enforced.

In a memo to heads and acting heads of departments and agencies Friday, Kupor announced that, effective immediately, agencies are barred from using a person's vaccine history or exemption requests in any employment-related decision, including hiring, promotion, discipline or termination.

Unless an employee affirmatively opts out within 90 days, all vaccine-related information must be permanently removed from both physical and electronic personnel files.

Agencies must certify compliance with the memo by Sept. 8, according to the memo.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.