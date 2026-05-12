FBI boss Patel faces Senate grilling, seeks $12B boost as controversies swirl

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FBI Director Kash Patel is again set to testify before the Senate, this time in defense of a budget increase for his agency amid scrutiny of his performance atop the nation’s federal law enforcement arm.

Patel, along with the heads of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), U.S. Marshals Service and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is set to pitch lawmakers on President Donald Trump's budget request for their agencies on Tuesday.

Their agencies fall under the Department of Justice (DOJ), which, under Trump’s funding request this year, could receive a total of nearly $41 billion.

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The FBI would receive the largest chunk of that funding request at $12 billion among the agencies set to testify before the Senate. The latest request is a roughly $2 billion increase from the previous year.

Patel’s testimony before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies will be his first hearing in Congress since last September, when the FBI chief was grilled by Democrats for his leadership following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

He has faced a bevy of critical headlines since then, including criticism over the third assassination attempt against Trump last month and a recent report from The Atlantic that accused the FBI director of excessive drinking, erratic behavior and frequent absences, which Patel has vehemently denied.

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Patel has since sued the outlet in a $250 million defamation lawsuit, in which he charged that the Atlantic’s reporting was "replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy" his reputation and push him out of his role.

Trump’s funding request for the agency comes after slashing FBI spending last year to the tune of about half a billion dollars.

Patel at the time pushed back against the cuts, arguing before members of the House that the agency "cannot cover down on the mission at the levels that we would have to go to."

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He changed course before the Senate just days later and contended that he was "in full support of the president’s budget, which reprioritizes and enhances our mission of law enforcement and national security."

The $12 billion requested by the administration would go toward expanding violent crime enforcement and arrests, strengthening counterterrorism operations, enhancing unmanned aerial systems (drones) capabilities, training state and local law enforcement and boosting security for major events, like the 2028 Olympics.

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DEA Administrator Terrance Cole will also pitch lawmakers on his agency’s budget increase, to the tune of $362 million, which would go toward hiring over 300 new agents, expanding drug trafficking intelligence systems and targeting major criminal organizations, including the Sinaloa Cartel, MS-13 and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.