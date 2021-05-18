Fauci wears mask outside two days in a row, despite telling vaccinated people to ‘put aside your mask’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has worn a mask outside two days in a row despite being vaccinated against COVID-19 and telling Americans they can lose their masks after getting their shots.

Fauci recently told Americans they could ditch facial coverings after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and has been vaccinated since January.

However, the NIAID director has been caught rocking a face mask outside the past two days, even though he told vaccinated people himself that they no longer need to wear masks outside.

A picture snapped of Fauci on Sunday shows him posing outside, masked up, with a couple of graduates from George Washington University.

On Monday, another photo of Fauci hit the internet – this time of him meeting with Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, of Illinois, and National Institute of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins outside.

Again, Fauci wore his mask.

During a Tuesday interview on "Good Morning America," Fauci said he continued to wear a mask indoors up until recently because he didn’t want to "look like [he] was giving mixed signals."

"But being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low and that’s the reason why in indoor settings now I feel comfortable about not wearing a mask because I’m fully vaccinated," Fauci said.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blasted Fauci for continuing to wear masks after being fully vaccinated during a March Senate hearing.

Paul, an eye doctor by training, has been a prominent critic of Fauci’s guidance that Americans should wear masks even after vaccination while scientists work to understand the effects that emergent COVID-19 variants have on immunity.

"Dr. Fauci, great news! T cell immunity after natural infection shown to include variants," Paul wrote on Twitter. "Do we still need to wear multiple masks after we’ve recovered or been vaccinated?"

