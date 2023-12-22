Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Year in Review

Family, freedom and unity: House lawmakers reveal their 2024 New Year's resolutions

Rep. Ashley Hinson tells Fox News Digital she wants to 'stay organized' in 2024

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Fox News 2023 Year In Review with Bill Hemmer Video

Fox News 2023 Year In Review with Bill Hemmer

2023 was another turbulent year, marked by political dysfunction at home and two major world conflicts. America’s Newsroom anchor Bill Hemmer looks back at the top headlines of the past 12 months. 

The start of a new year brings a fresh start and new optimism to everyone, and there's often no better way to channel that momentum than through a New Year's resolution. 

The same is true everywhere, including on Capitol Hill, where several lawmakers told Fox News Digital they already had their resolutions in mind. 

"My New Year’s resolution going into 2024 is to stay organized," Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said in late December. 

HOUSE LEAVES FOR THE YEAR WITH CRITICAL BATTLES STILL ON HORIZON

Republican lawmakers

Reps. Ashley Hinson, Greg Pence and Tim Burchett were among those who shared their New Year's resolutions with Fox News Digital.

She explained that keeping her family home in shape will take on a new significance given the hectic schedule the House has in the first few months of next year, with government funding and other deadlines looming on the horizon.

"I travel back and forth from Iowa pretty frequently, so it’s important for me to make sure everything is in its place at home because I have a feeling we have a pretty busy January on deck," Hinson said.

10 FUNCTIONAL HEALTH PREDICTIONS FOR 2024, ACCORDING TO A DOCTOR AND A WELLNESS EXPERT

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., told Fox News Digital that his resolution was simply "to spend more time with the people I love."

Rep. Seth Moulton from Massachusett

Rep. Seth Moulton said his 2024 goal is to spend more time with the people he loves (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rep. Greg Pence, R-Texas, suggested he was wishing for some reprieve from the chaotic legislative year Congress went through in 2023 amid a highly fractured – and narrow – House GOP majority.

"Unity next year," he simply told Fox News Digital on the Capitol steps ahead of the last House votes of 2023.

Like Moulton, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., focused his resolution on his loved ones.

FORGET THAT NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION — TRY THE 'MONDAY RESET' INSTEAD

"Try to be a better husband and a better man," Burchett said when asked about his 2024 goal. "I'm very fortunate. I’ve got a cool wife, and I’ve got a cool daughter, kind of got a package deal."

He gushed over his teenage daughter, "She's like, crazy smart. She's very intuitive. And she's, she's good."

Rep. Carlos Gimenez speaks to reporters

Rep. Carlos Gimenez shared resolutions for both his family and the country. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital two different resolutions – one for the country and one for his home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Wishing all my family stays healthy," he said when asked his resolution. "And then for the country, you know, hopefully, you know we get on the right track, and we keep America free."

He continued, "Freedom is not free, so we have to fight for it every day. And so my wish for this country is that it remains the greatest country in the world."

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics