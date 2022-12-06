Expand / Collapse search
Family of fallen officer Brian Sicknick snubs McConnell, McCarthy at Jan. 6 event

Sicknick's family shook hands with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer but not the Republicans

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
The mother of fallen Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick snubbed Republican leadership during an event Tuesday honoring police for their actions Jan. 6, 2021.

Gladys Sicknick and the rest of the officer's family declined to shake hands with both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The family did shake hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Congressional Gold Medal ceremony was held to honor members of the CHP who responded to the pro-Trump storming of the U.S. Capitol that day.

"They’re just two-faced," Sicknick's mother told CNN. "I’m just tired of them standing there and saying how wonderful the Capitol Police is, and then they turn around and go down to Mar-a-Lago and kiss [Donald Trump's] ring and come back and stand here and sit with – it just, it just hurts."

NEW YORK TIMES CORRECTS REPORT ON CAPITOL OFFICER'S DEATH CITED IN TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Gladys Sicknick, left, mother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentuckey. The members of the Sicknick family declined to shake hands with McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. 

Gladys Sicknick, left, mother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentuckey. The members of the Sicknick family declined to shake hands with McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A still is taken from video footage of Julian Khater, 32, of State College, left, who prosecutors have accused of assaulting Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick, center, during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington.  

A still is taken from video footage of Julian Khater, 32, of State College, left, who prosecutors have accused of assaulting Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick, center, during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington.   (Reuters/Capitol Police/Department of Justice)

While McCarthy has visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago multiple times since the attack on the Capitol, McConnell has not seen or spoken to the former president since December 2020, according to Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey.

SICKNICK CASE STILL OPEN BUT PROSECUTORS STYMIED IN FILING HOMICIDE CHARGES SO FAR

Sicknick died just one day after being assaulted by two protesters during the riot, though coroners would later confirm he died of natural causes after suffering two strokes.

Law enforcement officials initially said Sicknick was struck by a fire extinguisher, an idea perpetuated by The New York Times in a February report that was quietly updated one month later. U.S. Capitol Police later said Sicknick had "succumbed to his injuries" after defending the building, although questions lingered about the cause of death.

Craig Sicknick, left, brother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Gladys Sicknick, right, the mother of the Sicknicks. The members of the Sicknick family declined to shake hands with McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif.

Craig Sicknick, left, brother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Gladys Sicknick, right, the mother of the Sicknicks. The members of the Sicknick family declined to shake hands with McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sicknick, who joined the force in 2008, "was injured while physically engaging with protesters," Capitol Police said. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Sicknick was one of five people who died in the aftermath of Jan. 6. The only person to die during the riot, however, was Ashli Babbitt, a protester who was shot while attempting to climb over a hastily-erected barricade inside the Capitol.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

