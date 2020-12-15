Slew of federal departments issue rule to protect faith-based grant recipients

Nine federal entities announced Monday a new rule loosening requirements on faith-based organizations that receive federal grant money.

According to the AP, the rule allows faith-based organizations to receive funding without requiring them to tell clients about their religious affiliation, provide them with a written notice of their rights, and refer them to different programs upon request.

The new rule follows an executive order President Trump signed in 2018 on the issue and will presumably have a widespread impact as it included the following departments: Homeland Security, Education, Justice, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and Labor. It also impacted the U.S. Agency for International Development.

In announcing the rule, the administration argued it would treat religious organizations equally and allow them to maintain legal protections even while participating in federal programs.

First Liberty Institute, a conservative non-profit, praised the new rule. “With these new protections, faith-based organizations are protected from having to abandon their religious identity in order to partner with the federal government in providing services to underserved Americans,” said Mike Berry, General Counsel at First Liberty.

“Faith-based organizations efficiently and effectively provide a plethora of services to Americans in need. They should be treated fairly and not face barriers to helping those in need simply because of their religious identity.

The rule faced backlash from some left-leaning groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which called on President-elect Biden to reverse it when he enters office.

“This rule will harm the very people that government-funded social services are supposed to help — marginalized individuals and communities,” said Heather Weaver, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief.

In defending its policy, the administration said some of the revoked rules had rarely been used. The nine agencies said they were not aware of any client of a faith-based group that requested a referral to another program. And some faith-based groups have committed to making referrals even if it isn’t required, the agencies wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.