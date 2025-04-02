EXCLUSIVE: Jubilant Mike Johnson claims victory as Florida helps House GOP grow majority

EXCLUSIVE: House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is celebrating the GOP's victory in two Florida special elections, despite Democrats' full-throated fundraising efforts.

"Decisive and double-digit wins in Florida show yet again that Americans are fired up to continue electing House Republicans, despite being significantly outraised and underestimated by misleading narratives from the media," Johnson told Fox News Digital.

"Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine will now be strong voices for Florida and our nation who will help us deliver on the mandate voters have given us in Congress," he added.

He is celebrating having "full" House GOP membership after kicking off the year – and Republicans' government trifecta – with a razor-thin majority after two key departures amid Trump administration turnover.

"Democrats are in disarray, and even after wasting tens of millions of dollars, they could not sell their extreme, radical, and rejected ideas to voters," Johnson said. "With our full House Republican Conference now in place, we will continue our work to advance President Trump's America First agenda and defend our majority in 2026."

Victories for Patronis, who served as Florida's chief financial officer, and state Sen. Fine means Republicans will have a 220-213 majority in the House for the time being.

Democrats have two vacancies of their own after the recent deaths of two lawmakers.

However, until those are filled, Johnson will be able to afford up to three GOP defections on any party-line vote.

Their votes will be critical for Johnson as he works to enact President Donald Trump's agenda with little to no Democratic support – particularly with Republicans trying to pass sweeping legislation via the budget reconciliation process.

Fine won his race against Democrat Josh Weil with nearly 57% of the vote in Florida's 6th Congressional District. He ran to replace National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

In Florida's 1st Congressional District, which former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., vacated during an unsuccessful bid to become attorney general, Patronis beat Democrat Gay Valimont by nearly the same margin.

Both districts lean heavily Republican, despite Democrats' significant fundraising efforts.