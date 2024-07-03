Ex-MLB star Steve Garvey calls on Soros-backed DA to prosecute LA synagogue attackers: 'Unconscionable'

Steve Garvey, the Republican Senate candidate vying to fill the late Dianne Feinstein's seat, is calling for Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon to prosecute those responsible for the violence that occurred outside a prominent Jewish synagogue in Hollywood last week.

"It was unconscionable what happened," Garvey told Fox News Digital in a video call from his team's van during his weeklong trip to Israel. "Again, this is literally a hate crime. And I will challenge the LA District Attorney George Gascon to prosecute these people to the full extent of the law."

"I think in many ways, leadership has failed on campuses and among DAs who failed to use these opportunities as a deterrent by prosecuting these people who literally broke the law and disrupted campuses," Garvey added.

Garvey, a former major league first baseman, spent a week in Israel as part of his campaign efforts to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community in California and set himself apart from his Democratic opponent, Rep. Adam Schiff.

"I said in the beginning of my campaign that I will go anywhere the people want me to go to get a deeper understanding of situations," Garvey said.

During his trip, Garvey visited the family of an Israeli hostage still held captive by Hamas, toured locations attacked by Hamas after the Oct. 7 massacre, and met with Israeli military officials.

Garvey also boasted about gaining a new voter who had previously voted for Schiff.

"While at an event in Tel Aviv, I met Samara, who lives in @AdamSchiff's district. She’s a Jewish attorney and longtime Democratic voter who has voted for Adam in past elections, and is now voting for me," Garvey posted on X.

Garvey's trip comes as violence erupted outside the Adas Torah synagogue on Pico Boulevard last week, prompting condemnations from a range of prominent Democrats, including President Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The event has been one of many events anti-Israel demonstrators have organized in recent months.

While Gascon's office condemned antisemitism by name and "all forms of hatred," he was silent on the question of prosecuting criminal acts in connection to the clashes.

