Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page calls out Trump in tweet, says he's 'still obsessed'

Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer who had an alleged affair with former FBI head of counterintelligence Peter Strzok and is a favorite target of President Trump, tweeted Sunday claiming that the president is still obsessed with them.

Page retweeted a column from The Washington Post titled, “The President Has Nothing Better to Do.” The column, like the title suggests, claims that Trump wastes a lot of time, and pointed out that he spent about 45 minutes with the cast of “FBI Lovebirds: Undercover.”

The play, which starred Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, was the first to ever be performed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The play is also available on Fox Nation.

“More than three years later, long after his election victory, Donald Trump is still obsessed with two officials who did their jobs while personally not liking him,” she tweeted. “They are still the stars of Trump rallies, where the president performs their exchanges, grotesquely.”

Page announced late last year that she was suing the FBI and Department of Justice, alleging that the government’s publication of her salacious text messages with Strzok constituted a breach of the Federal Privacy Act.

She said she suffered numerous damages because of the disclosure, including a "permanent loss of earning capacity due to reputational damage" and "the cost of therapy to cope with unwanted national media exposure and harassment" at the hands of Trump.

Page appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show” last December and tried to clarify some of the tweets with Strzok.

When asked about Strzok's text saying "we won't allow" Trump to get elected, Page insisted it was the "collective we" as in "like-minded, thoughtful, sensible people who were not going to vote this person into office."

Page has called out Trump on Twitter in the past, including one instance where the president suggested during a rally that she took out a restraining order against Strzok.

“This is a lie,” she tweeted. “Nothing like this ever happened.”

Fox News' Gregg Re and Joseph A. Wulfshon contributed to this report