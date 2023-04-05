Ex-FBI Director James Comey hails ‘another good day’ after Trump arraignment

Former FBI Director James Comey described "another good day" on Tuesday, an apparently reference to the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on felony charges.

"Another good day," Comey tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Comey was fired in 2017 by President Trump, purportedly for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. The two had also clashed over the investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election and over Comey not publicly stating that Trump was not under investigation.

Comey has since been an outspoken critic of the former president, and had celebrated his indictment last week by a Manhattan grand jury.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 34 FELONY COUNTS OF FALSIFYING BUSINESS RECORDS

"It’s been a good day," he tweeted Thursday.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 counts of falsifying business records, which combined a maximum sentence of 136 years in jail. Trump was at the center of a media scrum as he traveled from Trump Tower to the courthouse in lower Manhattan.

FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY REACTS TO TRUMP INDICTMENT

He was fingerprinted and processed, but not handcuffed or made to provide a mugshot.

The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is alleging that Trump falsified New York business records in order to "conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election."

The judge said he would like to move ahead as expeditiously as possible with the case. The next hearing in the case is Dec. 4 in the same Lower Manhattan court. The prosecution wants a trial in January 2024—the height of the GOP presidential primary season. Trump’s defense wants to delay that as long as possible.

Trump has dismissed the charges as a politically-motivated witch hunt against him.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen," Trump said Tuesday night. "The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defending our nation from those who seek to destroy it," he said Tuesday evening.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.