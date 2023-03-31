Former FBI Director James Comey reacts to Trump indictment: 'It's been a good day'

Former FBI Director James Comey praised the unprecedented indictment of former President Trump by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday, by tweeting, "It's been a good day."

Trump was indicted after Manhattan District Attorney Alivn Bragg had been investigating Trump for hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017 and one of the central figures involved in the Russia collusion case against Trump and the Steele dossier, echoed comments made by other Trump opponents on Twitter.

Bragg has been investigating the $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal .

Hush money payments made to both McDougal and Daniels were revealed and reported by Fox News in 2018. Those payments had been investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and by the Federal Election Commission.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted out of charging Trump related to the Stormy Daniels payment in 2019, even as Cohen implicated him as part of his plea deal. The Federal Election Commission also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing with regard to the payments made to Daniels and McDougal, and has repeatedly said the payments were "not a campaign violation," but rather a "simple private transaction."