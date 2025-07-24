Ex-Biden chief of staff giving 'credible' answers in House Oversight cover-up probe, lawmakers say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain is cooperating with congressional investigators seeking information into former President Joe Biden's mental health during his time in office, a pair of lawmakers suggested Thursday.

Klain, who ran Biden's White House for the first two years of his term, is currently sitting down with staff on the House Oversight Committee as part of Chair James Comer's probe into whether top administration aides covered up signs of decline in the former president while he was in office.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told reporters roughly an hour into the session that Klain "answered every question" that Republicans put forward.

"I found Mr. Klain to be very credible. He answered every single question. He was fully cooperative. There are times where he was asked about personal conversations he had with the president, and he was forthcoming," Khanna said.

"I really appreciate his candor and the comprehensive way he had answered every question."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital minutes later when asked if Klain was credible, "Yeah – when I say credible, I think he is telling what he knows accurately. I mean, he's trying to be accurate. So that's what I'd say."

"In my opinion, he is not trying to avoid answering the questions. He's answering the questions carefully. He's saying the things that I kind of expected him to say," Biggs said. "But he's been answering the questions, I think, forthrightly and in the way he sees the world."

Comer, R-Ky., echoed the positive feedback to reporters when the session temporarily broke for lunch.

"I think we're having a very good transcribed interview. Mr. Klain is being fairly responsive to our questions," Comer said, adding that it would likely "go late into the afternoon."

While he declined to give specifics on the back-and-forth, Comer told reporters, "We've asked specific questions. Obviously, evidence emerges on a daily basis that would suggest Joe Biden wasn't mentally fit to be President of the United States."

In closed-door transcribed interviews, it's common for Republican and Democratic committee staff to each get an hour of questioning at a time, trading off until no more questions remain.

The two lawmakers spoke to reporters after the first hour of GOP questioning was finished.

That means Klain's interview could go on for several hours.

Comer is investigating whether Biden's top White House aides concealed signs of mental decline in the then-president, and if that meant executive actions were signed via autopen without his knowledge.