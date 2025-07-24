Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

Ex-Biden chief of staff giving 'credible' answers in House Oversight cover-up probe, lawmakers say

'In my opinion, he is not trying to avoid answering the questions,' Rep Andy Biggs tells Fox News Digital

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Biden’s former chief of staff to testify in mental fitness probe Video

Biden’s former chief of staff to testify in mental fitness probe

Fox News host Lara Trump joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to preview the upcoming testimony from former President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, who is set to appear in the probe into Biden’s mental fitness while in office.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain is cooperating with congressional investigators seeking information into former President Joe Biden's mental health during his time in office, a pair of lawmakers suggested Thursday.

Klain, who ran Biden's White House for the first two years of his term, is currently sitting down with staff on the House Oversight Committee as part of Chair James Comer's probe into whether top administration aides covered up signs of decline in the former president while he was in office.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told reporters roughly an hour into the session that Klain "answered every question" that Republicans put forward.

Ron Klain

Ron Klain, the former White House chief of staff, is on Capitol Hill Thursday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I found Mr. Klain to be very credible. He answered every single question. He was fully cooperative. There are times where he was asked about personal conversations he had with the president, and he was forthcoming," Khanna said.

"I really appreciate his candor and the comprehensive way he had answered every question."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital minutes later when asked if Klain was credible, "Yeah – when I say credible, I think he is telling what he knows accurately. I mean, he's trying to be accurate. So that's what I'd say."

"In my opinion, he is not trying to avoid answering the questions. He's answering the questions carefully. He's saying the things that I kind of expected him to say," Biggs said. "But he's been answering the questions, I think, forthrightly and in the way he sees the world."

Ro Khanna at rally

Rep. Ro Khanna was the only Democratic lawmaker seen in the interview. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Comer, R-Ky., echoed the positive feedback to reporters when the session temporarily broke for lunch.

"I think we're having a very good transcribed interview. Mr. Klain is being fairly responsive to our questions," Comer said, adding that it would likely "go late into the afternoon."

While he declined to give specifics on the back-and-forth, Comer told reporters, "We've asked specific questions. Obviously, evidence emerges on a daily basis that would suggest Joe Biden wasn't mentally fit to be President of the United States."

In closed-door transcribed interviews, it's common for Republican and Democratic committee staff to each get an hour of questioning at a time, trading off until no more questions remain.

The two lawmakers spoke to reporters after the first hour of GOP questioning was finished.

Rep. Andy Biggs wearing sunglasses with the background of the U.S. Capitol behind him

Rep. Andy Biggs was also in the room during the Republicans' round of questioning. (Getty Images)

That means Klain's interview could go on for several hours.

Comer is investigating whether Biden's top White House aides concealed signs of mental decline in the then-president, and if that meant executive actions were signed via autopen without his knowledge.

Biden maintained he "made every decision" in a recent interview with The New York Times.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com