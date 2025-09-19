White House releases video tribute to Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House released an emotional video tribute to Charlie Kirk featuring excerpts from a speech his widow, Erika, gave in the wake of his assassination in which she declared, "You have no idea the fire that you have ignited."

"Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith," Erika Kirk is heard saying as the video displayed scenes of memorials and vigils held for Kirk around the U.S. "Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior's side, wearing the glorious crown of a martyr."

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," she added. "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country, in this world. You have no idea."

The clip also features Erika Kirk vowing: "The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen."

At one point, Kirk’s casket is shown being taken off Air Force Two after it arrived in Arizona following his assassination on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University.

In another portion, Kirk is seen walking alongside President Donald Trump.

"I want you to remember that we did not earn this, this is God’s mercy on our country," Kirk is heard saying himself near the end of the video.

The clip concludes by showing a photo of Kirk with one of his children and him kissing his wife, Erika.

"The legacy of Charlie Kirk," the White House wrote in a caption on X.