Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

White House releases video tribute to Charlie Kirk

White House releases tribute video featuring Erika Kirk's speech following husband's death at Utah Valley University

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
White House releases video tribute to Charlie Kirk Video

White House releases video tribute to Charlie Kirk

The Trump White House published a video Thursday paying tribute to Charlie Kirk and featuring the speech given by his widow, Erika Kirk. (Credit: X/ WhiteHouse)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House released an emotional video tribute to Charlie Kirk featuring excerpts from a speech his widow, Erika, gave in the wake of his assassination in which she declared, "You have no idea the fire that you have ignited." 

"Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith," Erika Kirk is heard saying as the video displayed scenes of memorials and vigils held for Kirk around the U.S. "Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior's side, wearing the glorious crown of a martyr." 

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," she added. "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country, in this world. You have no idea." 

The clip also features Erika Kirk vowing: "The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen."  

'SLEEPING GIANT' LIKELY WOKE UP FOR TURNING POINT USA AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION 

Charlie Kirk before he was shot hands out hats to the crowd

Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

At one point, Kirk’s casket is shown being taken off Air Force Two after it arrived in Arizona following his assassination on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University.  

In another portion, Kirk is seen walking alongside President Donald Trump. 

ERIKA KIRK BREAKS SILENCE AFTER HUSBAND CHARLIE’S ASSASSINATION WITH ADDRESS AT TURNING POINT USA HEADQUARTERS 

Donald Trump shakes hands with Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk seen shaking hands with President Donald Trump as he speaks on stage at America Fest 2024 on Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

"I want you to remember that we did not earn this, this is God’s mercy on our country," Kirk is heard saying himself near the end of the video. 

The clip concludes by showing a photo of Kirk with one of his children and him kissing his wife, Erika. 

Erika Kirk tribute speech

Erika Kirk delivers an emotional speech two days after Charlie Kirk’s killing, with a tribute message and photo of him displayed on the podium. (Turning Point USA)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The legacy of Charlie Kirk," the White House wrote in a caption on X. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue