Swalwell's alleged ties to Chinese spy demonstrates 'very concerning behavior' from Dems: Cheney

Rep. Eric Swalwell’s alleged ties to a suspected Chinese spy is “the latest episode demonstrating very concerning behavior on the part of the Democrats,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told “The Daily Briefing” Wednesday.

Cheney told host Dana Perino that “so far, it seems only one party" in Congress is willing to "take on China," “fight back” and “stand up for the United States.”

“Time and time again you've got [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, [D-Calif.,] and too many of the Democrats refusing to acknowledge that the Chinese Communist Party is an adversary and that we are under threat and that we've got to take steps to defend the nation and protect ourselves,” Cheney said.

A yearlong Axios investigation revealed links between Swalwell, D-Calif., and suspected Chinese spy Fang Fang, aka Christine Fang. The report indicated Fang targeted up-and-coming local politicians, including those who had the potential to become national figures.

“I think that the reports that we’re seeing are alarming,” Cheney said. “You have a situation where it looks like Representative Swalwell was identified, cultivated and potentially funded by a Chinese communist spy and that this happened before he came to Congress.

“Once he got to Congress, there are real questions about whether or not Speaker Pelosi knew this when she put him on the House Intel Committee and I think, unfortunately and concerningly, this is part of a much larger pattern where we know that the Chinese Communist Party, the government is on the attack against the United States of America," she added.

On Wednesday, Pelosi’s spokesman said the House speaker has "full confidence" in Swalwell and his ability to serve on the Intelligence Committee.

Pelosi appointed Swalwell in 2015 to the secretive committee, which led the impeachment investigation into President Trump. Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill told Fox News that the speaker will back Swalwell's continued service on the committee, which has access to classified material and oversees activities of the U.S. intelligence community.

Meantime, Swalwell has been keeping quiet about his past relationship with Fang, whose relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors reportedly turned sexual. When asked about the nature of Swalwell's relationship with Fang, his office declined to comment.

According to Axios, federal investigators gave Swalwell a defensive briefing in 2015 during which they alerted him to their concerns over Fang. An intelligence official told the news outlet that Swalwell cut ties with her soon after.

“I think that we are in a situation today where we know that the Chinese government is attempting to attack us through economic means, from a national security and military perspective, from an intelligence perspective,” Cheney said.

“The leader [Kevin McCarthy] established a task force in the House of Representatives to focus on bipartisan legislation that we can bring forward to help protect the United States. Speaker Pelosi refused to name any Democrats to that,” she continued. “We just passed yesterday the National Defense Authorization Act with very important provisions in it to protect the United States against the threat from China.”

Cheney went on to say that “it's important for the Speaker to stop trying to divert attention, to focus on the challenges she faces internally with respect to ensuring that the Chinese espionage that we've seen does not get a larger foothold in the United States government and among her party.”

